What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Red Sox considering All-Star replacement for Trevor Story
The Boston Red Sox are looking at shortstop options ahead of the season so they can keep Trevor Story at second base. The Boston Red Sox have become the subject of ridicule in MLB this offseason. Their biggest area of criticism comes from the fact that they were unable to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and allowed him to hit free agency, where he ultimately signed a massive 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
Chicago Cubs News: Cubs re-sign veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly
Rumored to be close to a deal with veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Smyly agreed to terms on Thursday. Smyly was very effective with the Cubs last season as the veteran posted a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for the team. Smyly declined his portion of the $10MM mutual option for the 2023 season at the beginning of the offseason but there was always a belief that the team would come to a new agreement with the 33-year-old starting pitcher.
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
Cubs: 'Big blocks' are in place, but Jed Hoyer says more moves to come
At surface level, Cubs president Jed Hoyer saying the team's 'big blocks' are in place might rub some folks the wrong way. But if you look at what's left on the free agent market, most of the guys you'd consider to be 'big blocks' have already inked deals, with a few exceptions in there.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
MLB Twitter reacts to Trevor Bauer’s reinstatement from suspension
The reinstatement of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer from his domestic violence suspension was met with exaspiration from MLB Twitter. Trevor Bauer will be available to pitch in the MLB in 2023. Media and fans are not pleased about that development. On Thursday, an independent arbiter reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
Here's why the Cubs honed in early on Jameson Taillon
He's no Justin Verlander or Jacob de Grom, but Jameson Taillon is unquestionably a solid addition to the Cubs starting rotation. Inked to a four-year, $68 million pact earlier this offseason, the right-hander marked the second major rotation signing in as many years, joining Marcus Stroman atop the staff. Taillon,...
Chicago Cubs must stay clear of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
The Chicago Cubs, along with 28 other teams in Major League Baseball, will have an opportunity to add a former National League Cy Young award winner and the team must avoid such a move at all costs. On Thursday, a neutral arbitrator made a ruling that Los Angles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension be reduced from 324 games to 194 games. Bauer has already served that suspension and now the Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6 to either reinstate the starting pitcher or release the 31-year-old starting pitcher.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trading for Eduardo Escobar makes sense
The Chicago Cubs may stand to benefit after a shocking move over the middle of the night that saw Carlos Correa's deal with the San Francisco Giants become null and void and the New York Mets swiftly moved in and picked him up, signing him to a 12-year, $315MM deal. Correa has been brought in strictly to shift over to the third base while keeping Francisco Lindor at SS and Jeff Mcneil to man 2B or the outfield. As much as there is to be said about that, one of several questions that need to be answered now is, "What happens with guys like Brett Baty or Eduardo Escobar?"
The Unbearable Weight of Mets Talent: It’s World Series or angry mob after adding Correa
The New York Mets have been the story of the offseason, spending money at a ridiculous clip to obtain top-level talent like Carlos Correa. Now the Mets have to do the hard thing … win the World Series. Perhaps it’s fitting that Spider-Man hails from Queens. The well-known line...
Red Sox living in different financial ‘galaxy’ than Yankees Killer Rafael Devers
If the Boston Red Sox didn’t learn their lesson from Mookie Betts’ departure, surely they would’ve been schooled by Xander Bogaerts fleeing for a mega-deal with the San Diego Padres, a crisis that could’ve been averted with a bit of fair treatment at any point following the 2021 season (or after his below-market 2019 extension, to be honest).
