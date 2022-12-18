ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Connecting with COSI: Making holiday cards

By Liz McGiffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and Research at COSI, to make holiday cards and talk about the science behind the process.

This is a simple experiment that can be done at home a blank card or piece of paper, foam shaving cream and water.

You can watch the walkthrough of the exhibit in the video player above.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org .

During the holiday season, COSI will have some adjusted and extended hours. Click here to check their hours and look at the calendar of events.

Check out some other experiments and demonstrations below:

How to make a lava lamp in a bottle

Inside Doc McStuffins and interacting with a blue-tongued skink

Inside “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit

Snakes!

Touring Doc McStuffins with Dr. B

Halloween Candy Experiments

Using Candy to demonstrate air pressure

