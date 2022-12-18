ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Rocks Daisy Dukes Out With Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked relaxed and happy during her latest outing with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The model, who recently filed for divorce from her kids’ father, Tom Brady, wore a flowing black and white patterned top and a pair of daisy dukes as she was photographed outside in Miami Beach, FL. She accessorized with sunglasses as her long hair was down and she flashed a smile while getting out of a vehicle at one point.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction. Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.According to court documents obtained by...
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Birthday Message to Son

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated the 13th birthday of their son, Ben. Both posted heart-warming messages on social media on Thursday, welcoming Ben to his teenage years. Though Brady and Bündchen have gone through major changes recently — filing for divorce earlier this year —...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
People

People

