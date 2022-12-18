Texans shut down rookies Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr. for remainder of season

(SportsRadio 610) - The Houston Texans placed rookies Dameon Pierce and Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday, effectively shutting down their season.

Pierce, a fourth-round running back out of Florida was the lone bright spot in an otherwise anemic Texans offense that has averaged just 16 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league this season.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate is currently seventh in the league in rushing (939) heading in to week 15, leads all rookies in scrimmage yards (1,104) which is also ranked 16th in the league and is also fourth in rushing yards after contact (506).

With Pierce's ankle injury, the Texans will finish out the remainder of the season with running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead.

Gerrid Doaks and Royce Freeman are also on the practice squad and could factor in along the way as the season winds down.

As for cornerback Stingley, the number three overall pick in this year's draft will be shut down as well.

The Texans number one corner throughout the season held his own, limiting quarterbacks to just a 55% completion percentage, including a passer rating of 70 when targeted.

The former LSU Tiger suffered a hamstring injury against the Giants during the week 10 loss and hasn’t played since.

Stingley finished his rookie campaign with five pass breakups, a sack and an interception.

The Texans will have to move forward with Desmond King, Tremon Smith and Cobi Francis at cornerback.

Steven Nelson (foot) has been ruled out for the week 15 game against Kansas City and it remains to be seen how long he could be out.

Tavierre Thomas is the teams nickel corner along with backup Will Redmond.

