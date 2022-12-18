ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome News-Tribune

Congress passes Ossoff-sponsored bill requiring improvements to federal prison cameras

By By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service, Dave Williams, Capitol Beat
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07W1ul_0jmp6xq100
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks with reporters after inspecting the federal penitentiary in Atlanta in October. Dave Williams, Capitol Beat

ATLANTA — Federal prisons will have to replace outdated, broken security camera systems under legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., that gained final passage last week.

The bipartisan bill stems from an eight-month investigation into sexual abuse of female inmates conducted by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chaired by Ossoff. After passing the Senate last fall, the legislation cleared the U.S. House Wednesday and is on its way to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

“Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct, and abuse,” Ossoff said. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act.”

Final passage of the bill came one day after Ossoff released the results of the subcommittee’s investigation, which found the Federal Bureau of Prisons has failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse by its own employees.

Survivors of sexual abuse in federal prisons testified at a hearing Tuesday that prison employees assaulted them in areas where they knew there was no camera coverage.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz also testified that outdated and broken prison cameras have hindered prosecution of serious cases involving assault and civil rights violations.

“Action by the (Bureau of Prisons) on its camera deficiencies is absolutely critical to the BOP’s ability to ensure the safety and security of its institutions for inmates as well as its employees,” Horowitz said.

The bill requires the agency to upgrade prison camera systems to provide secure storage, logging, preservation, and accessibility of recordings for future investigators pursuing allegations of misconduct, abuse, or other criminal activity in prisons, including the flow of dangerous contraband.

The legislation was backed by the Council of Prison Locals, which represents more than 30,000 federal prison employees, as well as key civil rights groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Rome News-Tribune

Ossoff-sponsored bill focusing on rural opioid abuse signed into law

ATLANTA — Legislation U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced last year aimed at curbing opioid abuse in rural America was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. The Senate passed the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act late last year, but the U.S. House of Representatives didn’t follow suit until this month. The bipartisan bill, cosponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will steer federal dollars toward rural communities experiencing a...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Senate panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers

A bipartisan Senate panel has proposed funding services for an additional 2,400 people with disabilities next year, putting the state on track to eliminate Georgia’s waitlist in three years. And those state senators are also pushing for a wage increase for the workforce providing direct care for people with disabilities so they can live in their homes and communities. The Senate study committee has proposed funding the jump in new...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Trump should be prosecuted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack, House panel says

WASHINGTON — A House committee recommended Donald Trump be prosecuted for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the first-ever such referral of a former U.S. president in the culmination of an investigation that began in July 2021. The committee voted unanimously Monday to refer Trump for prosecution for multiple offenses including insurrection, which Rep. Jamie Raskin said would disqualify the former president from holding office, if convicted. ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rep. Greene said comments about Jan. 6 armed insurrection 'sarcasm'

Recently reelected 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement that she was joking when she told the New York Young Republican Club that pro-Trump mobs would have been armed if she had led the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. “The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene said in a statement. “My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since Jan. 6.” ...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution

ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia congressional delegation wants more time to ensure accurate broadband maps

ATLANTA — The federal government should give Georgia and other states more time to submit corrections to new maps that show where broadband service does not reach, Georgia’s congressional delegation urged in a letter Wednesday. At stake is how the federal government allocates $42.5 billion in funding earmarked for bolstering broadband in the infrastructure spending bill Congress passed last year. The Federal Communications Commission has launched an effort to more...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Raffensperger calls for doing away with general election runoffs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking the General Assembly to end general election runoffs in Georgia. Raffensperger’s proposal, released Wednesday, comes just more than a week after Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff after neither candidate received a majority of the votes in the November general election. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy