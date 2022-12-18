For December, Criterion Channel unwraps classic screwballs, holiday darlings, and some of the best movies ever made

Read full article on original website
The Best Man: Final Chapters review: Nostalgic appeal is the best part of this series
More than 23 years after helping to usher in a new era of Black cinema, The Best Man cast reunites (supposedly) one last time for another sequel set to debut in time for the holidays. Peacock’s new eight-part limited series brings together a bevy of actors from the original, who have by now become Black cultural touchstones, including Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, and Melissa De Sousa. They offer a kind of wish fulfillment for longtime fans of the franchise while proving the limits of attempting to bring classic characters into the present.
Indiana Jones 5 to finally answer series’ lingering question: Whatever happened to Mutt Williams
When we think back on the most awe-inspired, whip-cracking, and nail-biting scenes in Indiana Jones history, one image comes to mind: Shia LaBeouf swinging from vine to vine through the jungle. LaBeouf’s character Mutt Williams was so enjoyed by the Jones faithful that even the actor himself couldn’t help but say, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.”
Red and Kitty are back, baby, in the That 90s Show trailer
That 70s Show is probably among the most consequential sitcoms of the last decade. The young cast is now a who’s who of the Hollywood elite, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Lauren Prepon, and Wilmer Valderama. Now they’re all back for another round of bong rips in Netflix’s upcoming revival: That 90s Show.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Shrek franchise has always been one of diminishing returns, never again reaching the all-star heights of the original, which itself is of dubious overall quality. This was nowhere more apparent than in the spin-off film Puss In Boots, an exceedingly ugly and unfunny romp that is best left as a forgotten footnote of Dreamworks’ animated output. However, Dreamworks Animation is apparently having a really good year, first with the surprisingly fun heist antics of The Bad Guys, and now with the Puss In Boots sequel, The Last Wish (in theaters everywhere December 21), which is so visually striking and narratively engaging that it feels unfair that it took the Shrek franchise six films to get here.
The 16 best TV performances of 2022
As we continue to toast a pretty damn good year of television—we’ve already unveiled the best shows and moments of 2022—let’s hone in on those essential what-makes-a-series-great ingredients: the actors. The last 12 months have gifted us a ton of fantastic turns, with artists taking on characters both refreshingly new and others familiar but with something new to express. So, from an initial list that ran … quite long, these are our 16 favorite performances of the year. (Oh, and like with those aforementioned lists, so long as a performance first aired in 2022, it’s eligible.) Bravo, all.
Year-end roundtable: 2022 was scary good for horror movies
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. Horror, as a genre, has enjoyed a strong run recently, and 2022 continued that trend in a big way. Between legacy franchises like Scream and Halloween adding new chapters, directors like Ti West making their mark, and creative endeavors like Terrifier 2 breaking through to mainstream audiences, there was plenty to talk about across the genre. Below, three A.V. Club staffers talk through their thoughts on the year in horror.
There's a smorgasbord of affairs and an all-star cast in the trailer for the rom-com Maybe I Do
This rom-com trailer has it all: An all-star cast, a wholly improbable situation, and a lot of wine drinking (you know, to cope with your marriage!). In Michael Jacob’s next feature, Maybe I Do, we see Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy get caught up in a web of extramarital affairs.
James Cameron filmed to avoid the "Stranger Things effect" with the young Avatar actors
James Cameron is never going to pass on the opportunity to take a jab at another major franchise, and Stranger Things’ ticket has just been called. The blockbuster director says one of the major motivations behind the back-to-back filming of Avatar 2-4 was to avoid the “Stranger Things effect,” or when your young actors look too old to play children due to the natural aging process.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, Kathryn Hahn’s spin-off of WandaVision on Disney+, increasing the chances of fans getting something they maybe never even considered wanting in the first place: Patti LuPone performing a song about a Marvel Comics character. Maybe even “Agatha All Along” itself? The show is going to have to do something with that earworm.
Michael Imperioli thought The Sopranos pilot was just "okay"
Over fifteen years after its finale aired on HBO, David Henry Chase’s The Sopranos is widely lauded as one of the greatest narrative series of all time. But one of its most indelible stars—Michael Imperioli, who played mafia boss Tony Soprano’s protegé Christopher Moltisanti—never could have pictured that when he read a script for the series’ first episode, which aired on January 10, 1999.
The writers of “Part Of Your World” had to beg Disney to make The Little Mermaid
Now that Disney is essentially the only studio in Hollywood, owning four of the five highest-grossing movies ever (and eight of the top 10), it’s easy to assume it’s always been this way. But before the Mouse House acquired Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar, things weren’t going well. Following the Disney renaissance of the 90s, the studio suffered a string of disappointments at the box office and largely relied on TV and theme parks to stay afloat.
Vicky Krieps on playing a foul-mouthed royal in Corsage: "I wanted to tame the beast"
For tourists visiting Austria today, the image of Empress Elisabeth might rival Mozart’s when it comes to adorning coffee mugs, chocolate boxes, and various knick-knacks. But to tell the story of Empress Elisabeth in the new film Corsage, writer-director Marie Kreutzer incisive paints a completely different portrait of the royal known as Sisi; one that corrects the false idea of the beautiful idol usually represented in an idyllic manner.
The Pale Blue Eye
At first glance, The Pale Blue Eye has everything audiences could want in a chilling, wintry thriller: a well-stocked cavalcade of actors, eerie aesthetics, and an intriguing premise centered on a depressed detective and a young macabre poet-to-be recruited to solve gruesome murders at a military academy. However, the unrelentingly bleak material, adapted by writer-director Scott Cooper from author Louis Bayard’s novel, fails to provide more than a straightforward whodunit with a tacked-on reveal relying on frustrating contrivances. We don’t see its biggest twist coming—and, as it turns out, that’s the problem.
Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion nearly shattered “a hundred times a day”
Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion is exactly knotty whodunit Knives Out fans expect from the man who created both Benoit Blanc and porgs. Just as he did with the first film, Johnson makes the reveals, the fake-outs, and the mystery seem effortless. The thing glides, but it takes a lot of work to make it look so easy. We can only imagine how it felt every time Johnson shared the script with someone, hoping they didn’t point out some inconsistency that caused the whole thing to unravel. Luckily, we don’t have to imagine. In his chat for Variety’s “Directors On Directors” series, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski asked him what that was like.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
As its title suggests, Avatar: The Way Of Water introduces audiences to elements of Pandora they haven’t seen before; specifically, the planet’s oceans and the seafaring Na’vi clans that call them home. The Way Of Water also introduces audiences to the tulkuns, an intelligent and friendly whale-like ally of the Na’vi. Though the telkuns don’t exactly speak English (or Na’vi), they can still communicate with their blue cat-like friends, which we see when Jake Sully and Neytiri’s son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) befriends Payakan, a telkun loner.
Looks like we can thank Quentin Tarantino for the upcoming season of Justified
Though he’s known chiefly online for pioneering the art of feet pics, Quentin Tarantino also makes movies. And when he isn’t making his own movies, he’s giving away ideas for free. That’s what happened with the new season of Justified, anyway. Speaking to EW, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners of the upcoming Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, explain how the whole thing came together while star Timothy Olyphant was shooting Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
Ang Lee recalls stylistic friction between Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger proving useful for Brokeback Mountain
Take it from acclaimed director Ang Lee: sometimes a little bit of co-worker tension can turn into something beautiful. In a new piece for Empire’s Greatest Actors issue, the director pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger and muses on their experience working together on Brokeback Mountain in 2006. The acclaimed film won Lee an Academy Award for Best Director and saw both Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal nominated for acting awards as well.
Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall denies any “agenda,” was surprised by reaction to the trailer
The first teaser for director Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was built around hyping up the reveal of Ariel—the little mermaid herself—before giving us a brief snippet of star Halle Bailey singing “Part Of Your World.” It was a perfectly serviceable teaser, exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect for these Disney remakes, but it received a bit of a backlash on release simply because… well, some people are racist. Why dance around it?
Welcome To Chippendales' Kumail Nanjiani on leaving his comfort zone and crying on camera for the first time
[Editor’s note: This interview discusses events from the first six episodes of Welcome To Chippendales.]. Kumail Nanjiani is ready to explore new ground. The actor has carved a unique space in Hollywood, thanks to his stand-up act, roles on shows like Silicon Valley and Portlandia, and his Oscar-nominated 2017 film, The Big Sick. While all these projects proved his comedic chops, Nanjiani’s most daunting performance to date comes in Welcome To Chippendales, the limited series currently airing on Hulu.
On Willow, an encounter with Bone Reavers answers questions we weren't asking
Having read some of the comments about the use of anachronistic music in Willow, I already know some of you are really going to hate the beginning of this episode (and some of the other scenes, too). Personally, I don’t mind it in something like this that’s heavily referential and purposefully modern, but up until now, they’ve limited it to the end credits. It’s a bit strange waiting until episode five to incorporate it—either do it from the start or not at all.
