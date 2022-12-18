USC offensive line spots will change in Cotton Bowl with Brett Neilon out due to injury

The injury to center Brett Neilon means that USC offensive line coach Josh Henson must once again reshuffle the Trojans’ offensive front for the 2023 Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Who will replace Neilon at center? We have an answer: Justin Dedich, who will move from right guard to play center.

He talked to Chris Trevino of 247Sports:

“Brett is a great center. He had a great career here. I love him so much, just a great leader, and definitely going to miss his leadership on the field,” said Dedich. “But I am moving to center. Excited for the opportunity, the position I came in playing so I’m excited to go back.

“I think center, given my size, is the best option for next level stuff if I have the opportunity,” he said. “It would be nice to go back to center, but like I said, I love playing all three positions. I just love being on this team with this group of guys. Excited to play in the bowl game.”