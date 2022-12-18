Read full article on original website
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
Suspect in woman’s death at a Montrose bar turns himself in to police
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now charged with murdering a woman at a Montrose bar on Sunday night. Brandon McKinney turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon. The 31-year-old is now charged with murder for the death of a 29-year-old woman at The Oak Bar and Grill at 2327 Grant Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
#ICYMI: Teen found dead in motel room, police find man’s body in abandoned store, man gets only 90 days for ex’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room. Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds...
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Couple killed in house fire identified as parents of HFD employee, neighbors say
HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating after a heating unit may have started a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a husband and wife in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street....
Longview man gets 4 life sentences for drunk driving death of woman, her 3 children
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Dec. […]
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
Houston police are searching for the suspect over a month after a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old were found dead in a store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Man gets 4 life sentences for killing woman and her 3 young sons in 2021 drunk driving crash
The 37-year-old was at nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when he slammed into the mother's car at 100mph, killing her and her three boys, including an infant.
23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River
A missing person's report filed after he was last seen on Nov. 16 said the 23-year-old had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.
Heating device may have caused fire that killed elderly couple
An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston and officials are trying to determine if a heating appliance caused the fire. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with the family grieving their lost loved ones.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
