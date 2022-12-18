ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Snow, extreme cold expected to move into Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is expected to move into the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday. A winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday. Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will also be under a wind chill warning starting at 12 a.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions

OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snow emergency declared for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro under winter weather watch

Folks in and around Omaha are sparring with Mother Nature today, with a big fight scheduled for later this week. A light glaze of of ice and snow less than an inch kept drivers on their toes today, a warm-up for much heavier snow likely starting. late Wednesday into Thursday.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Solid waste collection in Omaha area canceled due to 'inclement weather'

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm has caused changes to Omaha's scheduled solid waste collection. The Public Works Department announced Wednesday that trash pickup is canceled Thursday and Friday due to "inclement weather and safety concerns." Residents in the scheduled Thursday and Friday collection areas can put out "bagged...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow

OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE

