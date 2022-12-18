Read full article on original website
KETV.com
As snow moves out of Omaha area, extreme cold will remain into the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow moves out of the Omaha area, a winter weather advisory and wind chill warning will remain in place all day Thursday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be...
KETV.com
Snow, extreme cold expected to move into Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is expected to move into the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday. A winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday. Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will also be under a wind chill warning starting at 12 a.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday.
KETV.com
Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
KETV.com
City of Omaha outlines plan to clear streets during upcoming winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha says it is ready to deal with the upcoming snow. On Wednesday, the Public Works Department outlined its plan for clearing Omaha's streets. They said that since the snow is supposed to be dry, they're keeping their eyes out for snow drifts.
KETV.com
Winter storm with dangerous cold, snow could bring blizzard conditions to Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm could bring blizzard conditions to the Omaha area this week. Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will have a wind chill warning in effect starting at 12 a.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday, along with a winter storm warning in place for the area from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
1011now.com
Snow emergency declared for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area. The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8...
KETV.com
'Dangerous situation': Metro warned against driving through winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. — Road officials in Omaha and Sarpy County know people are going to try driving to their holiday destinations. All their attention is on the road, where Omaha plows are treating streets, and Sarpy County is spreading material. "We would really like people to stay off the...
KETV.com
Animal Control officers stay prepared for icy roads, cold temperatures
OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing temperatures can be hazardous to animals and pets the same way it is to humans. Animal Control at the Nebraska Humane Society works hard to protect all animals while also looking out for the officers on the job. "This is going to be the coldest...
KETV.com
Dangerous cold, snowy roads lead to hazardous conditions for metro tow truck drivers
OMAHA, Neb. — Crashes, dead batteries and popped tires gave tow truck drivers a packed schedule today. And as arctic winds blew across the metro on Thursday and snow turned to sludge, tow truckers asked that people stay off the road. Roger Fitchhorn, owner of All Season Towing, says...
News Channel Nebraska
Metro under winter weather watch
Folks in and around Omaha are sparring with Mother Nature today, with a big fight scheduled for later this week. A light glaze of of ice and snow less than an inch kept drivers on their toes today, a warm-up for much heavier snow likely starting. late Wednesday into Thursday.
klkntv.com
Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
KETV.com
Solid waste collection in Omaha area canceled due to 'inclement weather'
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm has caused changes to Omaha's scheduled solid waste collection. The Public Works Department announced Wednesday that trash pickup is canceled Thursday and Friday due to "inclement weather and safety concerns." Residents in the scheduled Thursday and Friday collection areas can put out "bagged...
KETV.com
Metro Transit changes bus service schedule Thursday and Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — The extreme cold and winter weather are causing changes to the bus schedule for Omaha. Metro Transit will end all bus and ORBT services around 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to "current and ongoing hazardous weather conditions." Riders can find the scheduled last trip...
KETV.com
'We've been running into a lot': Advice to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Thursday was a busy day for plumbers and the repair jobs go beyond furnaces. It doesn't take much for your pipes to freeze when temps plunge this low. KETV NewsWatch 7 watched an expert at work and has advice to avoid a costly mess. Outside...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
