Greater Boston Food Bank Grants $2,000 to Daniel’s Table
FRAMINGHAM – This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Greater Boston Food Bank’s Community Investment initiative, which aims to empower its nearly 600 food distribution partner agencies to expand their services, prioritize diverse and high-need populations, and distribute nutritious food to families and individuals across Eastern Massachusetts.
PHOTOS: Ashland Housing Authority Holds Annual Holiday Party
ASHLAND – The Ashland Housing Authority held its annual holiday party for residents today, December 20. The Big Smile Entertainment Carolers entertained residents with holiday classics carols. TJ’s of Ashland catered the event. The Ashland Housing Authority Commissioners Dick Maher, Carole Anne Beaton, Deb Nielsen, Jim Nielsen, and...
MAPS Framingham Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on December 27
FRAMINGHAM – MAPS (Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers) Framingham is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, December 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Union Avenue office. The office is located at 24 Union Avenue in Suites 8 & 10. Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are...
Framingham Mayor & City Council Celebrate 100-Year-Old Vernice Moreno Gex
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky presented Vernice Moreno Gex with a proclamation last night, December 20 to honor her 100th birthday on November 19, 2022. The Nobscot resident attended the City Council meeting last night where she was honored. Born in Yuma, Arizona, Vernice...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 22, 2022
1 A storm is coming on Friday & Saturday, that could bring high winds. 2. The Framingham Business Association will hold its holiday gathering today at 5 p.m. at Bella Costa. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Edgell grove Trustees have a meeting at 1:30 p.m. today...
Framingham Police: Watch Your Pocketbook While Having Lunch/Dinner
FRAMINGHAM – While out having lunch or dinner this holiday season, keep an eye on your pocketbook, advice Framingham Police. A wallet was believed to have been taken from a purse at Legal Seafoods at 50 Worcester Road, on December 15, said Police. “Attempts were made to use a...
Framingham Police: Woman Steals Perfume & Jewelry From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Nordstrom Rack at Shoppers World for a second time yesterday for a shoplifter. Police were called for a shoplifter around 1 p.m. and again to 1 Worcester Road at 3:22 p.m. The second time, a female “stole perfume, jewelry and personal care items,...
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
4 Framingham Students Make Boston College High Honor Roll
BOSTON – The following Framingham students have been named to the First Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School:. Bruno Da Silveira, High Honors (Class of 2023) Nicolas Noguiera, High Honors (Class of 2023) Nevin Kannalath, High Honors (Class of 2025) Charles Jesman, High Honors (Class of 2026)
Framingham Public Library Closing Early Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and its branch will close early on Saturday, December 24, due to Christmas. The Library will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26, due to the holiday.
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Designer Brands (DSW) Acquires Framingham-Based Topo Athletic
FRAMINGHAM – Designer Brands Inc. has acquired acquisition of Topo Athletic . The transaction expands the Company’s reach into the critical performance athletic and outdoor footwear categories. No price was announced. Topo’s founder and CEO, Tony Post, will remain with the Company as CEO of Topo, and report...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Striking Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed a driver after a crash on Winter Street yesterday afternoon, December 20. The crash happened at 487 Winter Street at 1:20 p.m. The driver hit a stone wall, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel ickens. There were no injuries. The driver was “summonsed for...
Learning Center For Deaf Names Davison Community Clinical Director
FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf has welcomed Selah Davison, LICSW, as Community Clinical Director for its behavioral health services program, Walden Community Services (WCS). Selah joins TLC with more than 20 years of experience in advocacy, psychotherapy and consultation. She holds a Master’s in Social Work:...
Framingham Police: Gift Card Scam Cost Framingham Resident $1,500
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a gift card scam this holiday season that cost a resident $1,500. The theft was report yesterday, December 21, at 4:10 p.m. on East Street in Framingham. “The individual was asked to get gift cards and email photos of them to the scammer,”...
Gonneville Will Be MBTA Interim Manager Again
BOSTON – Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler announced today the appointment of MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville to the position of Interim General Manager effective Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Gonneville succeeds Steve Poftak, who has served as General Manager since January 1, 2019. Gonneville previously served...
Police: Driver Strikes Utility Pole at Main & Franklin Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the intersection of Main and Franklin streets at 5:39 a.m. on December 17 for a crash. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said the police spokesperson. No one was injured, said police. No citations were issued, said police. Editor’s Note:...
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program
FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Winter Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Winter Street Friday night, December 16. The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. at 221 Winter Street. But the driver struck “a utility pole,” said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued, she said.
