Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Greater Boston Food Bank Grants $2,000 to Daniel’s Table

FRAMINGHAM – This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Greater Boston Food Bank’s Community Investment initiative, which aims to empower its nearly 600 food distribution partner agencies to expand their services, prioritize diverse and high-need populations, and distribute nutritious food to families and individuals across Eastern Massachusetts.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Ashland Housing Authority Holds Annual Holiday Party

ASHLAND – The Ashland Housing Authority held its annual holiday party for residents today, December 20. The Big Smile Entertainment Carolers entertained residents with holiday classics carols. TJ’s of Ashland catered the event. The Ashland Housing Authority Commissioners Dick Maher, Carole Anne Beaton, Deb Nielsen, Jim Nielsen, and...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gonneville Will Be MBTA Interim Manager Again

BOSTON – Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler announced today the appointment of MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville to the position of Interim General Manager effective Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Gonneville succeeds Steve Poftak, who has served as General Manager since January 1, 2019. Gonneville previously served...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program

FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
