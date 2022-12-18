Read full article on original website
Another day of bitter cold, icy driving in Whatcom County. When will rain arrive?
Rain falling on snow, may lead to enhanced runoff that could lead to potential urban and river flooding by the weekend.
Weather, roads will worsen before Christmas. This is what Whatcom travelers should know
People can stay up to date on road changes by following the WSDOT app and twitter.
Updated: Forecast calls for snow, ice, then rain while temperatures rise – some flooding concerns
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Precipitation is expected to resume falling in Whatcom County late this evening, Thursday, December 22nd. It is expected to initially fall as snow through late afternoon on Friday when it will change to freezing rain and ultimately rain. Update 1pm: A winter storm warning has...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
WINTER STORM WATCH: WIND CHILLS MAY BE 10 BELOW
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,. heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of. an inch possible. * WHERE…San...
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
Whatcom County wakes to inches of new snow accumulations
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A second and more significant snow event this week arrived overnight leaving inches of snow accumulation across Whatcom County. Law enforcement and tow companies were busy overnight helping stranded drivers, clearing abandoned vehicles and dealing with multiple crashes. A low-pressure system made landfall in Washington...
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
‘Significant changes’ to the Whatcom County forecast released Monday evening
Heavy mountain snow is expected, especially for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes late Monday through Tuesday night.
'It's crazy'; Businesses in Ferndale forced to close due to snowfall
FERNDALE, Wash. - Businesses in Ferndale had to operate on limited staff or were forced to shut down when employees couldn't get to work due to snowy roads Tuesday. "We’ve been scraping sidewalks, and the neighbor brought his tractor from across the street, and he’s been scraping sidewalks, so it’s been great," said Mark Schintaffer, owner of District Brewing.
Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road
LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Heavy snow on the way?
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
Bellingham remains frozen. Here’s how to prevent problems with your home’s pipes
A drastic decrease in temperatures can cause pipes to freeze.
Winter weather advisory updated, stronger winds expected
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office updated the winter weather advisory issued this morning, Saturday, December 17th, for western Whatcom County. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches continue to be expected. Northeast winds (Fraser Valley outflow) gusting as high...
