Whatcom County, WA

theorcasonian.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: WIND CHILLS MAY BE 10 BELOW

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,. heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of. an inch possible. * WHERE…San...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County wakes to inches of new snow accumulations

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A second and more significant snow event this week arrived overnight leaving inches of snow accumulation across Whatcom County. Law enforcement and tow companies were busy overnight helping stranded drivers, clearing abandoned vehicles and dealing with multiple crashes. A low-pressure system made landfall in Washington...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

'It's crazy'; Businesses in Ferndale forced to close due to snowfall

FERNDALE, Wash. - Businesses in Ferndale had to operate on limited staff or were forced to shut down when employees couldn't get to work due to snowy roads Tuesday. "We’ve been scraping sidewalks, and the neighbor brought his tractor from across the street, and he’s been scraping sidewalks, so it’s been great," said Mark Schintaffer, owner of District Brewing.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
LYNDEN, WA
theorcasonian.com

Heavy snow on the way?

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM PST this evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR
whatcom-news.com

Winter weather advisory updated, stronger winds expected

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office updated the winter weather advisory issued this morning, Saturday, December 17th, for western Whatcom County. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches continue to be expected. Northeast winds (Fraser Valley outflow) gusting as high...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

