Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
No One Injured in Tuesday Morning Fire in Marshalltown
(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Marshalltown Fire Department says an improperly used wood burning stove caused a fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 7am in the 200 block of 10th Avenue. Cold temperatures caused a fire hydrant failure, but the fire was still able to be put out quickly. Firefighters did not find anyone inside the building, and no one was hurt.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
KCRG.com
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
KCRG.com
Part of 29th Street SW in Cedar Rapids closed for water main break
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have closed part of 29th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids, between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive, due to a water main break. The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
1650thefan.com
Two Hurt in Cedar Falls Rollover Crash
Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover crash just north of Cedar Falls late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:20PM. Cedar Falls Police, Fire and MercyOne paramedics were sent to Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road at mile marker 188.3. The driver of the vehicle told police he lost control before it rolled over. Both the driver and passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No other information was available.
KCRG.com
City plow drivers work to treat roads amid extreme temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prepare yourself before you get into your car, and be careful on the roads - that’s what city leaders are advising only those who must travel. “Keep some distance from their plows or from the rear ends of those spreaders, you don’t want to get hit with material,” said Lead Maintenance Supervisor of Cedar Rapids, Brian McLeod.
kwayradio.com
Oelwein Pleads Guilty for Fatal Crash
An Oelwein woman has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide after she crashed her vehicle in 2020, killing her nine year old son, according to KWWL. Robyn Reaves took a plea deal on Tuesday. She wrecked her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside Jesup killing her son, Ace. Her other child, Ryker, was also injured in the crash and had to be flown to the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries. Reaves had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Remnants of marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Reaves faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.
KCRG.com
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
Attorneys say a shooting involving an Iowa State Trooper and an armed robbery suspect was justified. A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. Ukrainian president to visit U.S. as White House preps to announce latest aid package. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected...
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KCRG.com
Grundy Center police looking for missing teen
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Grundy Center are asking for help finding a missing teenager. Police said 16-year-old Nicholas Eckhardt-Lopez was previously reported missing over the weekend, but returned home and is now missing again. He is described as a White male, 6′1″ tall and 165 pounds, with...
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
KCRG.com
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Strengthening wind continues into Friday when gusts could exceed 50mph. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years.
KCRG.com
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
Sioux City Journal
'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced
INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
kwayradio.com
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Comments / 0