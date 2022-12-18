ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK

NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn’t respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
WOWK

Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t. Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers report Thursday in the journal Science. During the day, these nocturnal frogs sleep by hanging underneath...
WOWK

Russia’s sole aircraft carrier catches fire

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire broke out onboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier on Thursday, Russian state media reported. The Admiral Kuznetsov, a flagship of the Russian Navy, suffered a “minor” fire while undergoing repair work at a shipyard in the Arctic port of Murmansk, according to reports by the Russian state Tass and RIA Novosti news agencies. Both cited Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a major refit of the carrier, as saying that the blaze was quickly extinguished and caused no casualties.
WOWK

Explosion tears through Russian gas pipeline during repairs

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion during repairs on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair work....
WOWK

Japanese court says 45-year-old nuclear reactor can operate

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court ruled Tuesday that a 45-year-old nuclear reactor in central Japan can continue to operate, rejecting demands by residents that it be suspended because of safety risks, a decision supportive of the government’s push for greater use of nuclear energy because of possible global fuel shortages and the country’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions.

