Quick response time from SFD saves home from fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire on Westwood Park Drive. SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house in about one minute. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to go in with no problem and put out the fire in about 15 minutes.
Fire at Freedom Fellowship Church was caused due to electrical issues, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials said an electrical power strip was the unintentional cause of a fire on Monday at the Freedom Fellowship Church. The blaze was started in the northeast side of the building where several electrical items were connected to a power strip, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the church at […]
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
Caddo animal shelter needs foster families to protect animals from the cold
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
Marshall first responders get special holiday deliveries from business owners
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members in Marshall made special deliveries to the city’s first responders Wednesday afternoon to thank them for their hard work and commitment to service. Local businesses come together around the holidays to show appreciation for first responders by gifting them holiday hams. This...
Man Killed In House Fire
A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
Tornado victims' funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130 mile-per-hour winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Caddo animal shelter says all dogs inside or fostered ahead of bitter cold
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 4 p.m., Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook that all the dogs who were being housed outside have either been moved inside or fostered for the weekend. With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the...
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
Staying warm and safe during the arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Staying warm looks different for everyone, but there are some hazards that come with certain types of appliances. If you are using a space heater keep it away from anything combustible. Don't plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, or into an extension cord. Do not overload power strips.
SPD still looking for killer after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in car back in 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a year later, the Shreveport Police Department is still searching for who killed Jamarie Sherman. Sherman was killed Dec. 11, 2021 while sitting in his car in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue. ORIGINAL STORY>>> Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate.
Woman’s gifts stolen from car; community comes together to help
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, a mom woke up to an empty driveway and a missing car that had her children’s Christmas presents inside the trunk. Devasted by the theft, Naomi Hood didn’t think this holiday season would be very merry, but a Christmas miracle has happened for her and her family.
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
