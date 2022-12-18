SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 22, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire on Westwood Park Drive. SFD was alerted to the fire and was able to arrive at the house in about one minute. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to go in with no problem and put out the fire in about 15 minutes.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO