Thursday's temperatures mean the city of Denver won't be doing shoveling inspections.The city said it recommends shoveling only when the temperatures make it safe."Due to the unusually low temperatures forecasted, city staff will not be completing inspections today," a city spokeswoman said. "Our recommendation that people only shovel snow when it is safe to do so still remains (as always), and we expect that the right and safe time will be as temperatures rise later this weekend. We do not expect residents to shovel snow in sub-zero or unsafe temperatures."According to state law, residents are responsible for clearing driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowstorm to allow safe use by pedestrians. Snow is to be shoveled onto front yards or other areas of people's own property, and not into the street.Those requirements are suspended while temperatures make being outside unsafe, however.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO