C-470 toward a messy drive Thursday morning
The roads aren't able to be cleared completely Thursday morning due to just how cold it is, which as of this posting was -11 degrees. The roads aren't able to be cleared completely Thursday morning due to just how cold it is, which as of this posting was -11 degrees.
From 50 degrees to below zero: Arctic front sending instant bone-chilling blast of frigid air
A powerful arctic front wreaking havoc along its journey across much of the nation certainly does not announce its arrival in any subtle fashion.
Dangerous cold arrives, but businesses trudge on
Despite most governmental agencies and schools closing, some downtown stores are remaining open.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
Colorado weather set to turn dramatically colder; several inches of snow possible for Denver area
Good Wednesday morning to you all from the weather desk!. I suspect at this point everyone is about as prepared as they can be for the incoming cold and snow. The relatively mild (albeit windy) weather most of us see during the morning hours today will be quickly replaced Wednesday afternoon and evening by a sharp cold front and increased chance of snow.
Denver weather: Subzero temperatures through Thursday
Colorado and Denver saw temperatures plummet quickly as an arctic cold front arrived, bringing dangerous cold to the region for days. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
No shoveling inspections Thursday, Denver says
Thursday's temperatures mean the city of Denver won't be doing shoveling inspections.The city said it recommends shoveling only when the temperatures make it safe."Due to the unusually low temperatures forecasted, city staff will not be completing inspections today," a city spokeswoman said. "Our recommendation that people only shovel snow when it is safe to do so still remains (as always), and we expect that the right and safe time will be as temperatures rise later this weekend. We do not expect residents to shovel snow in sub-zero or unsafe temperatures."According to state law, residents are responsible for clearing driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowstorm to allow safe use by pedestrians. Snow is to be shoveled onto front yards or other areas of people's own property, and not into the street.Those requirements are suspended while temperatures make being outside unsafe, however.
Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight
Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill will continue to drop overnight. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
Emergency crews working in severe cold
Fire crews are doing their best to respond to emergencies while keeping themselves warm. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks
Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports.
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state
Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet
Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland.
50-degree temperature drop coming; 5 things to know about arctic cold
The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 50 degrees in Denver before an arctic blast on Wednesday night, sending temperatures on a nosedive to below zero degrees.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday
Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday with dangerously cold wind chills expected. Meteorologist Carly Cassady explains.
Some shops to stay open through the cold
Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week.
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite
Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite.
