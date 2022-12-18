ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

C-470 toward a messy drive Thursday morning

The roads aren't able to be cleared completely Thursday morning due to just how cold it is, which as of this posting was -11 degrees. The roads aren't able to be cleared completely Thursday morning due to just how cold it is, which as of this posting was -11 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dangerous cold arrives, but businesses trudge on

Despite most governmental agencies and schools closing, some downtown stores are remaining open. Despite most governmental agencies and schools closing, some downtown stores are remaining open. Boebert, Greene butt heads over House speaker. This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the political panel discusses the rift between Boebert and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Subzero temperatures through Thursday

Colorado and Denver saw temperatures plummet quickly as an arctic cold front arrived, bringing dangerous cold to the region for days. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Subzero temperatures through Thursday. Colorado and Denver saw temperatures plummet quickly as an arctic cold front arrived, bringing dangerous cold to the region...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No shoveling inspections Thursday, Denver says

Thursday's temperatures mean the city of Denver won't be doing shoveling inspections.The city said it recommends shoveling only when the temperatures make it safe."Due to the unusually low temperatures forecasted, city staff will not be completing inspections today," a city spokeswoman said. "Our recommendation that people only shovel snow when it is safe to do so still remains (as always), and we expect that the right and safe time will be as temperatures rise later this weekend. We do not expect residents to shovel snow in sub-zero or unsafe temperatures."According to state law, residents are responsible for clearing driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowstorm to allow safe use by pedestrians. Snow is to be shoveled onto front yards or other areas of people's own property, and not into the street.Those requirements are suspended while temperatures make being outside unsafe, however.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight

Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill will continue to drop overnight. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Snow, dangerous cold continue overnight. Snow will continue falling on the Front Range into Thursday morning, and the dangerously cold wind chill...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Emergency crews working in severe cold

Fire crews are doing their best to respond to emergencies while keeping themselves warm. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Fire crews are doing their best to respond to emergencies while keeping themselves warm. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Boebert, Greene butt heads over House speaker. This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks

Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Boebert, Greene...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state

Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet

Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Coldest record temperature in more than 30 years. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday

Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday with dangerously cold wind chills expected. Meteorologist Carly Cassady explains. Arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday with dangerously cold wind chills expected. Meteorologist Carly Cassady explains. Prepping your car for the cold. As extreme cold comes to Colorado, FOX31 spoke with an expert about...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Some shops to stay open through the cold

Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Dan Daru spoke with a few businesses in Greenwood Village that expect to ride out the dangerously cold temperatures this week. Weather Today: Aftermath of the 76 degree swing.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

Man nearly loses feet from frostbite

Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy