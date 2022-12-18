Read full article on original website
Ahick420
3d ago
..."We've been running on this border crisis"...Statements like this tell you all you need to know. They've been running on the "border crisis" for 40 plus years. Any solution to help with Healthcare costs, housing, living wages, the environment.... crickets.
Reply(1)
9
Scott Harrington
2d ago
I think that's a foregone conclusion. There are not enough people in the GOP with the testicular fortitude to say no to the socialists and the media...
Reply
5
Larry Aldrich
3d ago
The GOP with a few exceptions has sat on it's hands through all the outrages of this administration. Socializm has become to stylish to ignore.
Reply(2)
4
