Capitol View: Education in Arkansas legislature & the push for women in politics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s edition of Capitol View, topics included education in Arkansas and the push for women in politics.

To start the show, Capitol View host Roby Brock went over this week’s top political headlines. He mentioned the short-term funding bill that will avert a government shutdown if passed . He also discussed headlines in Arkansas, including Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders cabinet elections and the fight against opioid addiction.

Following the headlines, Brock was joined by Republican State Senator Breanne Davis to get into the thick of education in the state. The upcoming state legislative session is shaping up to be the education session. Topics in the segment included teacher pay, reading improvement in schools and funding.

Brock was also joined by Emerge Arkansas Executive Director Stephannie Baker and Rogers City Councilwoman April Legere. Emerge Arkansas focus is to train, recruit and provide resources for Democratic women who want to run for office.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.

