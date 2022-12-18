ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol View: Education in Arkansas legislature & the push for women in politics

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s edition of Capitol View, topics included education in Arkansas and the push for women in politics.

To start the show, Capitol View host Roby Brock went over this week’s top political headlines. He mentioned the short-term funding bill that will avert a government shutdown if passed . He also discussed headlines in Arkansas, including Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders cabinet elections and the fight against opioid addiction.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge directs $140 million to general revenue in fight against opioids

Following the headlines, Brock was joined by Republican State Senator Breanne Davis to get into the thick of education in the state. The upcoming state legislative session is shaping up to be the education session. Topics in the segment included teacher pay, reading improvement in schools and funding.

Lawmakers to take action on teacher pay in upcoming session

Brock was also joined by Emerge Arkansas Executive Director Stephannie Baker and Rogers City Councilwoman April Legere. Emerge Arkansas focus is to train, recruit and provide resources for Democratic women who want to run for office.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK 4 News

