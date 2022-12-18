ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Parks & Wildlife column: The human side of stewardship

Previous columns in this space have highlighted stories about the 2.5 million acres of land managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). These include 43 state parks, 350 state wildlife areas and 240 state trust properties, home to the myriad species of wild animals and aquatic creatures. Often untold are...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado

Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
101.9 KING FM

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
KKTV

Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

