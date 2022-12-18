Read full article on original website
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Parks & Wildlife column: The human side of stewardship
Previous columns in this space have highlighted stories about the 2.5 million acres of land managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). These include 43 state parks, 350 state wildlife areas and 240 state trust properties, home to the myriad species of wild animals and aquatic creatures. Often untold are...
Here are Thursday's coldest wind chill readings across Colorado
Already-frigid temperatures across Colorado plummeted even further on Thursday thanks to gusty winds that brought real-feel temperatures deep into the negatives.
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Sunshine closes heavily trafficked stretch of road in Colorado
Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
coloradosun.com
How will Colorado’s new bag fee impact your life? Just look to the cities that already have bag charges.
With statewide plastic and paper bag fees arriving in Colorado on Jan. 1, ushering in a new era of reuse and recycling, governments and private companies are boosting their efforts to make the transition meaningful and workable. Walmart is jumping past the new state law on plastic and foregoing disposable...
Winter weather advisory: What areas of Colorado are impacted?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado
Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.
Temperature drops 32 degrees in 9 minutes! Arctic front headed to Colorado
"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state. According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
coloradosun.com
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
