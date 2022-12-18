ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Mayor’s Minutes: New City Manager and Winter News

In this Mayor’s Minutes, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sat down with Dave Kiser to discuss a new hire for the position of city manager, some end-of-year updates, and reminders and news for wintertime. New City Manager. Following the retirement of long-time city manager Anne Norris, the city of Crystal...
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove

Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in Wright Co Crash

A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Carver County bar owner failed to pay taxes for 5 years: charges

(FOX 9) - The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Victoria is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly failing to pay state taxes. The Carver County Attorney’s Office charged Paul Mark Carlson, 61, the owner of Vic’s Bar and Grill, with 18 felony counts related to failing to file state personal income tax returns, business tax returns or pay sales tax during a five-year period between 2015 and 2020, according to the criminal complaint.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

3M says it will stop making and using ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025

The Strib’s Mike Hughlett, Brooks Johnson and Chloe Johnson report that 3M has announced it will end its manufacture and use of so-called “forever chemicals” by 2025. “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for their nonstick and water-resistant properties, are a key part of many products but do not break down in the environment, which has led to numerous contamination issues.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness

City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

