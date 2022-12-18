Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine to Permanently Close in March
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park announced on Facebook that it will be closing permanently at the end of March, opting not to renew its lease at its Edinburgh Centre Drive location. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and attained a devoted following. “Lemon Grass has held...
ccxmedia.org
Valley Pastries in Golden Valley to Close for Monthslong Renovation
Fans of a favorite Golden Valley doughnut shop will have to endure a longer than usual winter. That’s because Valley Pastries will be temporarily closing for an extensive remodel and expansion. According to the business, the closure will last two to three months as the store undergoes a “major...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Mayor’s Minutes: New City Manager and Winter News
In this Mayor’s Minutes, Crystal Mayor Jim Adams sat down with Dave Kiser to discuss a new hire for the position of city manager, some end-of-year updates, and reminders and news for wintertime. New City Manager. Following the retirement of long-time city manager Anne Norris, the city of Crystal...
ccxmedia.org
New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove
Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness
City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
ccxmedia.org
Grocery Stores Try to Stay Ahead of Storm, Holiday Rush
The holiday shopping season isn’t just confined to malls and big box department stores. At Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal, it’s a week that’s already one of the busiest of the year. “I’m up and at ’em this morning, better get in early before the crowd,...
ccxmedia.org
Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner
Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
ccxmedia.org
After 20-plus Years, Two Maple Grove Council Members Attend Final Meeting
Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith attended their last council meeting on Monday night. Each has served on the council or city commissions for more than 20 years. Jaeger never missed a council meeting or a DARE graduation in her 24 years. “When you came to...
ccxmedia.org
Final Robbinsdale Council Meeting for Selman, Backen
Tuesday night marked the final council meeting for exiting Robbinsdale council members George Selman and Pat Backen. Backen served on the Robbinsdale city council for 12 years representing Ward 4. Backen was applauded for shepherding the movement to get flowered baskets hanging in downtown Robbinsdale, a project that’s paid for through donations.
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
Police dog and 2 other dogs die in Chisago Co. house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A K-9 officer and two other dogs were killed in a house fire that happened in Chisago County Monday afternoon.The county sheriff's office said that responding agencies arrived at the house to find it fully engulfed in flames. The home belongs to a deputy with the department.The family was not at home, but the deputy's K-9 partner, Kyro, and two other dogs were inside the home when it caught on fire.The department reported "with extreme sadness" that none of those three dogs survived the blaze.Authorities reported that the deputy and his family lost everything in the fire. They've set up a GoFundMe for the Fischer family in association with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office Foundation."We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro's service and he will not be forgotten," the department concluded.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases
Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
ccxmedia.org
Doctors Urge Precautions in Bitter Cold: ‘You can lose fingertips. You can lose toes–or worse’
You might want to wait until Saturday to get those last-minute holiday gifts because the weather through Friday will be bitterly cold and downright dangerous. The might be sun shining, but don’t let that fool you. The wind chill felt like -28 degrees on Thursday. “It’s cold. I’ve got...
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
