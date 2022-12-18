ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Leo J. Da Prato

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Leo J. Da Prato, loving husband and father, passed away quietly in Ocala, Florida at his son’s home. Leo was born in Holyoke, MA to his parents Italo and Lena Da Prato and spent his early childhood in Summit Hill, PA. He was the...
OCALA, FL
Johnnie A. Dyess

Johnnie A. Dyess, 97, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born March 23, 1925, in Jacksonville, FL to Jessie and Myra (nee Rice) Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Theda Dyess, son, Drew Dyess, and brother, Jessie Dyess. He was survived...
WILDWOOD, FL
Margrette D’Mello

Margrette “Peggy” D’Mello, age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly Olive Branch, MS passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Margrette Peggy D’Mello was born on March 6th, 1944 to her parents, Arnie and Lula Hardin in Quincy, Mississippi. She...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Richard John Scanlon

Richard John Scanlon, Jr. born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1936 died on December 17, 2022. He was a teacher/administrator for 38 years, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rudolph Scanlon. He is survived by his...
LADY LAKE, FL
Maria Greco

She came, she cooked, she conquered. Maria Greco, 85, passed away peacefully in her home in The Villages, surrounded by family and with a rosary in her hand, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Maria was born on March 5, 1937 in Palermo, Italy to Salvatore and Provedenza Bottone. She moved...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr.

Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Dorothy Latham

It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy Latham (née Wharton) passed away, surrounded by “her girls”, on December 14, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy spent most of her life in New Jersey, but her strong family bonds led her to live for a time in Georgia and Maryland before her most recent move to Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
Lynne Marie Stebbins

Lynne Marie Stebbins, 79, of The Villages of Pinellas, formerly of Michigan, died Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, at Leesburg Hospital. Mrs. Stebbins worked as an Executive Assistant for the Owner of an automotive supplier in Michigan for over 25 years until her retirement in 2008 and eventual full time relocation to the Villages in 2017. She was active in Ladies of Pinellas, The Michigan Club, Fashion Divas, Decorating Divas, and Boomer Loomers, as she was an avid crocheter and made things for those in need.
LEESBURG, FL
The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise

We moved here before the hospital and were excited to see it finally built. So far it has never lived up to good standards. So many sad stories even of my own. When Shands took over we thought, great maybe better now but so far NO. Why can’t it get good reliable help with knowledge?
THE VILLAGES, FL
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages

New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper

A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January

More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January. M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday,...
Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

Come on people. We all have to GO! These workers keep our piece of paradise running and beautiful for us who live here to enjoy and share with others. Give ‘em a break. Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and strive to be “more gracious” in the new year.
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles

A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
WILDWOOD, FL

