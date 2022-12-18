Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Leo J. Da Prato
On Friday, December 9, 2022, Leo J. Da Prato, loving husband and father, passed away quietly in Ocala, Florida at his son’s home. Leo was born in Holyoke, MA to his parents Italo and Lena Da Prato and spent his early childhood in Summit Hill, PA. He was the...
villages-news.com
Johnnie A. Dyess
Johnnie A. Dyess, 97, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born March 23, 1925, in Jacksonville, FL to Jessie and Myra (nee Rice) Stanley. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Theda Dyess, son, Drew Dyess, and brother, Jessie Dyess. He was survived...
villages-news.com
Margrette D’Mello
Margrette “Peggy” D’Mello, age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly Olive Branch, MS passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Margrette Peggy D’Mello was born on March 6th, 1944 to her parents, Arnie and Lula Hardin in Quincy, Mississippi. She...
villages-news.com
Richard John Scanlon
Richard John Scanlon, Jr. born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1936 died on December 17, 2022. He was a teacher/administrator for 38 years, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rudolph Scanlon. He is survived by his...
villages-news.com
Maria Greco
She came, she cooked, she conquered. Maria Greco, 85, passed away peacefully in her home in The Villages, surrounded by family and with a rosary in her hand, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Maria was born on March 5, 1937 in Palermo, Italy to Salvatore and Provedenza Bottone. She moved...
villages-news.com
Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr.
Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.
villages-news.com
Dorothy Latham
It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy Latham (née Wharton) passed away, surrounded by “her girls”, on December 14, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy spent most of her life in New Jersey, but her strong family bonds led her to live for a time in Georgia and Maryland before her most recent move to Florida.
villages-news.com
Lynne Marie Stebbins
Lynne Marie Stebbins, 79, of The Villages of Pinellas, formerly of Michigan, died Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, at Leesburg Hospital. Mrs. Stebbins worked as an Executive Assistant for the Owner of an automotive supplier in Michigan for over 25 years until her retirement in 2008 and eventual full time relocation to the Villages in 2017. She was active in Ladies of Pinellas, The Michigan Club, Fashion Divas, Decorating Divas, and Boomer Loomers, as she was an avid crocheter and made things for those in need.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
Illinois man arrested after woman seeks help from deputy at Circle K
An Illinois man was arrested after a woman sought help from law enforcement at a Circle K convenience store. The woman went to the Circle K in Lake Panasoffkee at about 7 p.m. Wednesday where she reported an attack to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The woman said that...
villages-news.com
The Villages hospital has never lived up to the promise
We moved here before the hospital and were excited to see it finally built. So far it has never lived up to good standards. So many sad stories even of my own. When Shands took over we thought, great maybe better now but so far NO. Why can’t it get good reliable help with knowledge?
villages-news.com
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages
New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
villages-news.com
Stonecrester jailed after tempers erupt over failure to change pet’s diaper
A Stonecrester was jailed after tempers erupted over the failure to change a pet’s diaper. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday night to the gated community in Summerfield where a woman said she had been attacked by 60-year-old Carl Martin Harris. She said he “grabbed her by the arm and threw her into a wall during an altercation.” She said she had accused him of not changing their pet’s diaper.
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted in January
More tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January. M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Wednesday,...
villages-news.com
Workers using bathrooms in The Villages
Come on people. We all have to GO! These workers keep our piece of paradise running and beautiful for us who live here to enjoy and share with others. Give ‘em a break. Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and strive to be “more gracious” in the new year.
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
villages-news.com
Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season
The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
Comments / 0