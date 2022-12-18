Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Rare Photo of Daughter Malti Shows She Shares a Similar Love of This Activity Like Her Mom

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just treated fans to an early present by giving them a super-rare update on their daughter Malti (and the activity she’s loving right now!)

On Dec 16, Chopra shared a heartwarming pic of her, Jonas, and herself at their latest family outing, with the simple caption, “Family ❤️🙏🏽 #aquarium #familyday #love.”

In the photo, we see Chopra and Jonas looking at their daughter lovingly, while baby Malti stares at the ocean scene in front of her (and is particularly transfixed by a jellyfish passing by!) While her face may be covered up, we can tell she loves the setting, something she has in common with her superstar mama!

Chopra never misses a chance to show the world how much she’s enjoying beach or yacht getaways, living her best life by the water — and we can tell her daughter will be no different!

Jonas and Chopra shocked the world when they surprisingly welcomed their daughter Malti into the world in early 2022 via a surrogate. They kept it a secret for a while, giving rare updates since then, including when she came home from the NICU after 100 days.

Earlier this year, Chopra recently talked to her friend, YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, about being a new mom to Malti. “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you,” she said. “There is no such notion as this is my child, and I will shape everything. They come to you in order to find and construct their own life.”

