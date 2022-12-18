ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Sun Valley shuts down Science Hill in second half

CHARLOTTE — Sun Valley limited Science Hill to 11 points in the second half on their way to a 51-38 win Thursday at the Independence, N.C. Invitational. Sun Valley’s Keegan Mason shined for 17 points and Tyree White burned Science Hill with 15. Kaelan Marsh netted nine for the Monroe, North Carolina school.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Free throw contest to be held at V.O. Dobbins

Time to test your free-throw skills with Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Whether it’s “nothing but net” or a dreaded airball, you’re bound to have an evening of fun at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex competing against your fellow ballers. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State closing for Winter Break

BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women defeat Mount St. Mary's for 12th non-conference win

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team set a modern record with its 12th non-conference win of the season Thursday night over Mount St. Mary’s at the Cherokee Harrah’s Casino. ETSU (12-3) took control in the second half for a 75-62 victory over...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition

MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Moravian downs Word of God in classic to cap off Alpha Invite

KINGSPORT — Two of the country’s best for high school basketball played an instant classic in the private schools championship of Thursday’s Alpha Invitational at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Moravian Prep’s Jordan Marsh knocked down a 3-point shot with five seconds to go to give the Lions...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cold play

Pickleball players braved cold temperatures Monday afternoon at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center courts in Kingsport. Some players sported gloves and winter hats. Others, warmed by moving around, shed their winter gear.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble

Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful recognized for efforts in No Trash November campaign.

ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful was one of three anti-litter organizations that were recognized by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the results of their efforts in TDOT’s second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways re safe from the harmful effects of litter. The other two organizations to receive special recognition were Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the American Legion Camden post.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Come in from the cold … and other tips with the region’s cold front

NORTON — Jack Frost nipping at your nose? With the forecast temperatures in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee through Christmas Day, it may be more like frostbite or hypothermia unless you take appropriate precautions. Southwest Virginia emergency officials are gearing up for single-digit lows through Sunday. Wise and Lee...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

7 Brew open for business in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Region braces for brutal cold and snow

Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morris- town predicts there could be from one-half inch to 1 inch of snow in Kingsport and 1 to 2 inches in higher elevations.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy