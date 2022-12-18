ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD only responding to crashes with injuries, road blocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to weather conditions, Louisville Metro police will only be responding to some crashes. According to LMPD, they will only respond when there is a report of injury or the roadway is blocked. So what should you do if you get in a crash that doesn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Small strip mall destroyed by fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small strip mall caught fire in the Russell neighborhood overnight. According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip on the corner of 18th and West Jefferson streets. The building houses a restaurant, barber shop and bakery. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
boonecountydailynews.com

Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City

Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Broadbent Arena to be used as shelter during severe winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With temperatures and wind chills getting dangerously low, Broadbent Arena will be used as a shelter throughout the winter storms this weekend. The venue will open on Thursday before the winter storm hits and will remain open until the weather warms back up, which could be until Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

