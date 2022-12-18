Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD only responding to crashes with injuries, road blocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to weather conditions, Louisville Metro police will only be responding to some crashes. According to LMPD, they will only respond when there is a report of injury or the roadway is blocked. So what should you do if you get in a crash that doesn't...
WLKY.com
Small strip mall destroyed by fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small strip mall caught fire in the Russell neighborhood overnight. According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip on the corner of 18th and West Jefferson streets. The building houses a restaurant, barber shop and bakery. Officials said...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
WLKY.com
Have to drive in the winter storm? Here are some safety tips from KYTC
People are being encouraged to stay inside and off the roads as bitter cold and snow move in Thursday night. But not everyone will be able to. Hear Louisville's preparedness plan in the player above. So if you must, the Kentucky Department of Transportation is offered these tips:. Pack an...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
Wave 3
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater. Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
boonecountydailynews.com
Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City
Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Broadbent Arena to be used as shelter during severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With temperatures and wind chills getting dangerously low, Broadbent Arena will be used as a shelter throughout the winter storms this weekend. The venue will open on Thursday before the winter storm hits and will remain open until the weather warms back up, which could be until Monday.
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to separate, simultaneous incidents at J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two different situations at the JM Smucker plant in Lexington. The Winchester Road plant makes Jif peanut butter. Fire department officials tell us they responded shortly after 11 Monday morning for a reported hazmat incident at the...
WLKY.com
Louisville firefighters brace for more vacant home fires as temperatures plummet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters are expecting to see a rise in vacant home fires at temperatures plummet in the coming days -- and are asking the public to be vigilant. "When it comes to the temperatures dropping and weather changing, that's where we see the uptick in not...
WLKY.com
INDOT, local crews preparing Southern Indiana for incoming winter storm
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation has been preparing for one of the first major weather events this season that has much of the Hoosier state under a Winter Storm Warning. INDOT says crews already got ahead of the storm and worsening conditions that are expected to...
WLKY.com
How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
WLKY.com
Treacherous conditions will make it hard to treat roads in Louisville: Here's the plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Without mincing any words, Mayor Greg Fischer joined city leaders Thursday morning in the metro operations center downtown to send a warning to people in the Metro. "This will be the coldest weather that we've experienced in 30 years or so," Fischer said. Fischer warned all...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
WLKY.com
19-year-old identified as victim of wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Pkwy, suspect pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who was killed in a wrong-way crash. Nineteen-year-old Landon Nokes was identified as the victim. The crash happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
