ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peek inside Santa’s secluded $1.15M North Pole home

By Kayla Morton, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Kevin S. Held
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfK0b_0jmp3KkP00

NORTH POLE ( WNCN / KTVI ) — As the story goes, every Christmas Eve, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh and delivers presents to children all around the world in a single night. But now it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside his North Pole retreat.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus claimed the home on Zillow in 2016, according to the online real estate marketplace, giving those who believe a chance to view the cozy cabin. According to Zillow’s Zestimate , there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Six years ago, Zillow experts valued the Claus home at $650,000, basing the estimate on “comparable homes in remote locations” on the coast of Alaska and by adding a “Santa premium” of 78%, the percentage of respondents in a survey that called Christmas their favorite holiday.

Surprising stories behind some of the oldest Christmas carols

This year, Zillow estimates the snowy home to be worth over $1.15 million, up from slightly more than $1 million last year. If you were hoping to claim the home, you’re out of luck – the home, which appears without an address on Zillow, is off the market.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and has undergone a few recent remodels.

Some of the home’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

  • (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSqAe_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDAPt_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjvbe_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUQih_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpRNT_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YS49_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwz1I_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XngTD_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGCOJ_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbpFG_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQDS8_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gakJM_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv17R_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRy82_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKQsI_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltncI_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAs7K_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ9SS_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZVam_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdwQO_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOH5R_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXo37_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN4tq_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpafO_0jmp3KkP00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)

It’s tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

The fictitious Claus home has been one of the most viewed homes on Zillow’s website, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

125K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy