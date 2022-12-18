ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Impacts of approaching winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m. for most of central Indiana. It will be "the calm before the storm" today and tomorrow. There will be some peaks of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will bring much of the same, with filtered sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday is also the Winter Solstice, officially arriving at 4:48 p.m.
wamwamfm.com

Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.

A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
FOX59

Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued

Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
wrtv.com

As Indiana winter storm approaches, here's what to know about frostbite

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers prepare for snow and subzero wind chills later this week, emergency department doctors expect to see more cases of frostbite and frostnip over the coming days. WRTV STORM TEAM LATEST: Winter storm to impact Central Indiana ahead of Christmas. Skin affected by frostbite changes color...
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Monday morning winter storm update

INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing winter storm system that looks to impact central Indiana starting late Thursday and lasting into the holiday weekend with a combination of accumulating snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph and dangerously cold wind chills with lows at -30 degrees late Friday and Saturday morning.
WTHR

Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
WISH-TV

Power outages possible during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
wbiw.com

Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night

INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
WTHR

Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
