WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow, crashing temperatures and bitter wind chills
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 7 p.m. Friday. The robust storm system will begin having impacts from this morning's rain. Areas of drizzle will be around through mid-afternoon. The arctic cold front will arrive in west central Indiana after 3 p.m. Rain will shift quickly into snow.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snow, bitter cold and dangerous wind chills
INDIANAPOLIS — Wow. Temperatures have dropped 30 degrees in a few hours and our wet roads from earlier today are icy and snow-covered. As the colder air arrived, those wet roads turned icy and now we have snow falling. The heaviest snow this evening is falling east and southeast...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday afternoon update on approaching winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. Accumulating snow, high winds and Arctic air will move in, making travel difficult and power outages likely. It is a quiet day today, with light winds and cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Impacts of approaching winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m. for most of central Indiana. It will be "the calm before the storm" today and tomorrow. There will be some peaks of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will bring much of the same, with filtered sunshine and highs near 40 degrees. Wednesday is also the Winter Solstice, officially arriving at 4:48 p.m.
korncountry.com
Latest update on forecasted weather, Winter Storm Warning in effect until Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS – Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) and Indiana Department of Homeland Security have provided an update on the forecasted winter storm, which has a good portion of the south-central region of the state under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 p.m. Saturday. Find the latest update...
wamwamfm.com
Winter Storm Updates – Rain, Powerful Wind, Snow, and Freezing Temps.
A major winter storm may soon hit Indiana, and the National Weather Service in Indiana wants you to be prepared. As of Tuesday, meteorologists are tracking a system of rain, powerful wind, snow and freezing temperatures, creating dangerous conditions for your holiday weekend. “We’ve just recently expanded our winter storm...
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
wrtv.com
As Indiana winter storm approaches, here's what to know about frostbite
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers prepare for snow and subzero wind chills later this week, emergency department doctors expect to see more cases of frostbite and frostnip over the coming days. WRTV STORM TEAM LATEST: Winter storm to impact Central Indiana ahead of Christmas. Skin affected by frostbite changes color...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Monday morning winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — We're watching a developing winter storm system that looks to impact central Indiana starting late Thursday and lasting into the holiday weekend with a combination of accumulating snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph and dangerously cold wind chills with lows at -30 degrees late Friday and Saturday morning.
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Prepare for the winter storm ahead ❄️
It's advised that Hoosiers get off the roads by the time the winter storm hits around 7 p.m. Thursday.
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
WTHR
Tips to protect yourself from frostbite, hypothermia during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming winter storm will bring dangerously cold wind chills for around eight hours. They could drop to as low as 40 below zero. With temperatures that cold, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite becomes very high. In these conditions, exposed skin can become frostbitten in just...
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
Here's what you can do now to prepare for the winter storm, dangerous cold
INDIANAPOLIS — With the winter storm promising a flash freeze, bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills, there are some steps you can take ahead of the storm to prepare your home, car and family. Emergency kit. Pack an emergency kit with water, nonperishable food items, a first-aid...
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
IndyGo: What you need to know if you plan to ride a bus during this week's winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is telling passengers to take some precautions before getting on a bus Thursday and Friday, when a winter storm is promising a flash freeze, bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills. First and foremost, IndyGo said people should wear warm and highly visible clothing so...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight Winter Weather Advisories end
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana. As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for...
WTHR
Shoppers hit grocery stores ahead of Christmas and expected winter storm
Grocery stores, like Kroger on 116th Street in Fishers, had already expected to be busy because of Christmas. But with an incoming winter storm, they're slammed.
