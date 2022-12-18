Read full article on original website
Patriots Practice Report: Key Player Returns, Two Starters Absent
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered both good and bad news for Bill Belichick’s struggling football team. Punter Jake Bailey, who’s been on injured reserve for over a month, was on the field for the media portion of practice. Bailey was eligible to come off IR last week but never practiced before New England’s road game against Las Vegas. The fourth-year pro struggled with punting before suffering his undisclosed injury, but his abilities on kickoffs have been sorely missed.
Patriots-Bengals Weather: Saturday Game Could Be Coldest Of Season
If you plan on going to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, you might want to bring a winter coat. As of Wednesday morning, forecasts called for cold and windy weather during Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the low 20s, with a consistent breeze making it feel between 8 and 15 degrees. And it’ll be even worse during tailgating hours.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
Former Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals ‘Ultimate Locker Room Guy’
Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped in the first year of his three-year deal.
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
NFL Week 16 Picks: ATS Predictions For Full Christmas Weekend Slate
We can just about guarantee you one thing as we dive into Week 16 of the NFL season: You won’t get a better holiday present than our weekly against-the-spread picks. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will get a rare taste of wall-to-wall action on the actual holiday. Instead of investing a full slate on the big day, though, the league is spreading out the weekend games over two days, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday on Christmas Eve.
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out For Bengals Game
The Patriots will be shorthanded Saturday afternoon. New England on Thursday ruled out three starters for its Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills will miss their second and third consecutive contests, respectively, while long snapper Joe Cardona will miss a game for the first time in his seven-year career.
Patriots Hall Of Famer Calls Out Mac Jones For In-Game Outbursts
It’s one thing for media talking heads to rip Mac Jones for his vulgar in-game outbursts. It’s another thing when a highly respected member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame does it. Jones in recent weeks has become increasingly emotional during games, often dropping F-bombs and...
Richard Sherman Hopes Zach Wilson Has Started Last NFL Game
This season only continues to get worse for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller hit a new low during Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Wilson being benched again, this time in the third quarter in favor of unknown third-stringer Chris Streveler. While...
Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle
Mac Jones is getting it from all angles. On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Hours later, fellow New England...
Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative. Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.
Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out
The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.
Pats HC Bill Belichick Noncommittal on QB Mac Jones as Starter
Could the New England Patriots be mulling a change under center?. According to profootballtalk, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal when asked about Mac Jones’s status as the team’s starting quarterback. “Yeah, the plan is to try to beat Cincinnati,” said Belichick. “There are always things that...
NFL Week 16 Teaser Picks: 49ers Capable Of Containing Commanders
The stakes are high for most teams with just three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. We cashed our three team teaser (+160) last week so let’s run it back with two favorites and an underdog to target in Week 16. Of note, if you pair two teams...
Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion
There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.
NFL Analyst Points To Patriot As ‘Most Versatile’ At His Position
The New England Patriots season hasn’t exactly been full of positive developments, but the emergence of a couple of youngsters has been notable. Josh Uche has emerged as one of the most effective pass rushers in the entire NFL, compiling 10.5 sacks over a six-game stretch. Rhamondre Stevenson has become New England’s best offensive weapon, compiling 1,295 yards from scrimmage on 243 touches — including a team-high 60 catches through 14 games. Kyle Dugger has continued to be the Patriots’ most versatile defender, emerging as a real candidate to receive a contract extension before his walk year in 2023.
Jaguars-Jets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
Two teams looking to stay in the AFC playoff hunt will collide on Thursday Night Football, with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the New York Jets. The Jaguars picked up a stunning victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and are alive in the AFC South divisional race. Things aren’t going as well for the Jets, who, despite having a better record than Jacksonville, saw their playoff odds take a hit with their third straight loss.
