ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3T81_0jmp1hvQ00

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say two teenage boys have been shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an apartment complex that originated as a dispute online.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest Saturday evening.

Two victims died at the scene, and the others were hospitalized. Hampton says the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16; the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.

Hampton says the incident stemmed from “a dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire.”

He adds that both sides were armed, and multiple people were shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy