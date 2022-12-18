ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goceK_0jmp1I3N00

Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation?  Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa.

When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being able to bottle up your own vino, which you can store in the wine cellar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXaLI_0jmp1I3N00
A historic Italian villa just outside Rome has hit the market for €43 million ($45 million)

Taking cues from Tuscany, the property is set on an original Roman road and surrounded by lush, fertile grounds. Think centuries-old olive and almond trees. And yes, you can produce your own oil. There’s also an orchard where you’ll have your choice between plums, oranges, figs and lemons that will be ripe for picking. Altogether, the main estate has seven bedrooms and there are eight additional bedrooms divided between the 4,100-square-foot guest abodes. With all this space for visitors, there’s no shortage of bathrooms, either. In fact, there are 19 in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiiFM_0jmp1I3N00
The property spans 40 acres and has its own vineyard, fruit orchard and overlooks the Mediterranean Sea

If you do plan on hosting an epic crowd, there’s a private restaurant on site that’s been outfitted with a contemporary commercial kitchen and enough seating for up to 25 of your closest friends. Visitors can hang out by the scenic outdoor swimming pool or check out the indoor Roman-style spa. The latter has been decked out with hot and cold tubs, a sauna, steam room and, of course, massage rooms. For this slice of Italy, you’ll have to shell out a cool €43 million ($45 million). But hey, that’s a small price to pay for paradise.

Seth Cohen of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this historic Italian villa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3Zuh_0jmp1I3N00
More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

The Late Tom Petty’s $9.8 Million Malibu Mansion Comes With Its Own Recording Studio

 When Tom Petty wrote “I’m watching the water, watching the coast, suddenly I know, what I want the most,” the opening line of his song “Something Good Coming,” he was at his beach house in Malibu. Now, the late musician’s Southern California abode is ready to inspire someone new. Compass agent Chris Cortazzo, who originally sold the oceanfront compound to Petty as a vacation home back in 2010, has just put the property back on the market for $9.8 million. Sited on Escondido Beach, the 16,691-square-foot property comprises a two-bedroom main residence and a guest house that’s currently configured as a recording studio....
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
MIAMI, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy