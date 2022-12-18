G2 Esports capture BLAST World Final championship

G2 Esports claimed the BLAST Premier World Final championship with a sweep of Team Liquid on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

G2 won 16-7 on Inferno and 16-12 on Mirage to pocket the $500,000 top prize in the final Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major of the year, with Liquid taking home $250,000.

Justin “jks” Savage of Australia led G2 with 40 kills and a plus-16 kills/deaths differential. Joining jks on the winning roster were Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac, Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen.

American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 37 kills and a plus-4 K/D ratio. His teammates were Keith “NAF” Markovic, Joshua “oSee” Ohm, Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis.

BLAST Premier World Final 2022 prize pool:

1. $500,000 — G2 Esports

2. $250,000 — Team Liquid

3-4. $85,000 — FaZe Clan, OG

5-6. $25,000 — Team Vitality, Natus Vincere

7-8. $15,000 — Outsiders, Heroic

–Field Level Media

