G2 Esports capture BLAST World Final championship
G2 Esports claimed the BLAST Premier World Final championship with a sweep of Team Liquid on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
G2 won 16-7 on Inferno and 16-12 on Mirage to pocket the $500,000 top prize in the final Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major of the year, with Liquid taking home $250,000.
Justin “jks” Savage of Australia led G2 with 40 kills and a plus-16 kills/deaths differential. Joining jks on the winning roster were Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac, Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen.
American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 37 kills and a plus-4 K/D ratio. His teammates were Keith “NAF” Markovic, Joshua “oSee” Ohm, Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis.
BLAST Premier World Final 2022 prize pool:
1. $500,000 — G2 Esports
2. $250,000 — Team Liquid
3-4. $85,000 — FaZe Clan, OG
5-6. $25,000 — Team Vitality, Natus Vincere
7-8. $15,000 — Outsiders, Heroic
–Field Level Media
