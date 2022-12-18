Pirates sign catcher Austin Hedges to 1-year, $5M deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

The 30-year-old free agent batted .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games with the Cleveland Guardians last season.

Hedges is a career .189/.247/.331 hitter with 66 home runs and 207 RBIs in 605 games with the San Diego Padres (2015-20) and Guardians (2020-22).

Known primarily for calling good games and playing solid defense, Hedges has thrown out 30.2 percent (102 of 338) of attempted base stealers in his career.

–Field Level Media

