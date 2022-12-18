ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates sign catcher Austin Hedges to 1-year, $5M deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ892_0jmp1Ddk00

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

The 30-year-old free agent batted .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games with the Cleveland Guardians last season.

Hedges is a career .189/.247/.331 hitter with 66 home runs and 207 RBIs in 605 games with the San Diego Padres (2015-20) and Guardians (2020-22).

Known primarily for calling good games and playing solid defense, Hedges has thrown out 30.2 percent (102 of 338) of attempted base stealers in his career.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10

With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending

Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy