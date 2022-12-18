ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area

By Natasha Lynn
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy93g_0jmp0YtY00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning after an incident where a suspect was firing at himself and others, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired on the 800 block of Willamette. Once on scene police said they found the suspect firing at himself and around a family members.

They immediately got the family member out to safety and called the tactical unit. The tactical unit was able to take the suspect into custody over a couple of hours.

"He was initially firing in the area of the family member," Colorado Springs Police Department Lieutenant Alan Vantland said. "We're not sure if he was firing at the family member or not. But then when officers arrived, the suspect was firing at officers, and also at the tactical enforcement unit when they arrived."

The suspect is expected to be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

There is currently no threat to the public in the area.

There was a shelter in place order in the neighborhood in the early morning hours Sunday, but has since been lifted.

Details on how the suspect and officer were injured are unclear at this time.

The post Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Fremont double homicide, house fire under investigation

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a house fire and double homicide that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, near Howard. According to a press release from FCSO, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 8300 block of County Road 4 near Howard. […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate suspicious death on southbound I-25 as homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on southbound I-25 on Tuesday. The agency said the person's death is being investigated as a homicide. CSPD responded to the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon investigating, the responding officer discovered an unconscious person inside the vehicle on I-25. The post Colorado Springs Police investigate suspicious death on southbound I-25 as homicide appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple ‘disturbances’ lead to arrest of a wanted man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody following a couple of incidents police described as “disturbances” in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police started tracking Brigham Sheehan on Monday when an off-duty officer noticed a man and woman physically fighting in a vehicle. When the suspect learned the witness was a law enforcement officer, the suspect vehicle sped off and a short chase ensued involving uniformed officers. Police called off the chase for safety reasons. Police are reporting they believe the man involved in the fight was Sheehan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Robbery with a firearm at business near Platte Ave

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a robbery at a business on East Boulder Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 2300 block of East Boulder St near Platte Avenue. Officer’s investigation showed a man entered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Fountain bank robbery

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward. According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck on SB I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police found a body in a truck along southbound I-25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received a report at 7 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near I-25 and the MLK Bypass. At the scene, police The post Colorado Springs Police: Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck on SB I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bank robbery suspect calls police, barricades himself

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/20/2022 2:44 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man police were searching for regarding a bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 19 allegedly called police and admitted to robbing the business, before barricading himself in a hotel room, police say. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received at 2:16 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced a brief evacuation order for a subdivision due to a wildland fire. The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond. Everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's The post Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspect arrested in northeast Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks threatened a clerk at gunpoint and stole cash from a business late Sunday night. The crime was reported at a store on Austin Bluffs Parkway near Farmingdale Drive. Police were told the suspects walked in just before 11, showed off a gun and demanded money. After getting what they came for, they fled.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy