Colorado Springs man in custody after firing at police officers in residential area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect and a police officer are in the hospital with minor injuries Sunday morning after an incident where a suspect was firing at himself and others, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired on the 800 block of Willamette. Once on scene police said they found the suspect firing at himself and around a family members.

They immediately got the family member out to safety and called the tactical unit. The tactical unit was able to take the suspect into custody over a couple of hours.

"He was initially firing in the area of the family member," Colorado Springs Police Department Lieutenant Alan Vantland said. "We're not sure if he was firing at the family member or not. But then when officers arrived, the suspect was firing at officers, and also at the tactical enforcement unit when they arrived."

The suspect is expected to be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

There is currently no threat to the public in the area.

There was a shelter in place order in the neighborhood in the early morning hours Sunday, but has since been lifted.

Details on how the suspect and officer were injured are unclear at this time.

