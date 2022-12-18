ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman, Paris Johnson Jr. Among Seven Ohio State Football Players, 49 Buckeye Athletes Receiving Degrees at 2022 Autumn Commencement

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment

Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering

Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Handing out Superlatives for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Now that Jayden Bonsu has finally signed with Ohio State one day later than expected, the Buckeyes are officially done with the 2023 recruiting class. Twenty prospects signed with Ohio State – 10 on offense and 10 on defense. With the signing class now finalized, it’s time to have some fun and hand out superlatives to players in the fifth-ranked signing class nationally, per 247Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Miles Walker Brings Size And Athleticism to Ohio State Offensive Line As True Tackle Prospect in 2023

Ohio State needs true offensive tackle prospects for the post-2022 future, and at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Miles Walker certainly fits that description. The Buckeyes signed the nation’s No. 34 OT and the fourth-rated recruit in Connecticut Wednesday as Walker put pen to paper to bolster Ohio State’s 2023 haul. Walker committed to offensive line coach Justin Frye and the Buckeye program back on July 8, and nearly six months later, he’s made it official.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy