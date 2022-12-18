ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Same Old Story, Same Old Ending: Carolina Wins, 4-3 in OT

A few things pretty much can be taken for granted when the Pittsburgh Penguins face Carolina. They will be relatively low-scoring. And the Hurricanes ultimately will win. They’ve done it in all three meetings this season, and always by one goal, including a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.
It’s Fire: New Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead

Last month, it was Sidney Crosby. On Thursday, the bobblehead and sports clothing company FOCO released the limited edition Evgeni Malkin bobblehead. They’re making 72 available. But they are sending PHN one for use in our studio, so a more appropriate 71 bobbles are for sale. The retail for $75.
Sportico

Ishbia Pays Ballmer-Style Revenue Multiple for Phoenix Suns

Billionaire Mat Ishbia reached an agreement this week to buy a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that put him in a league with Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer—in more ways than one. Not only did the price top the previous record of $3.3 billion that Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019, it set another NBA mark for its price-to-revenue multiple, the common valuation metric investment bankers use for sports teams. The $4 billion price tag is 13.3 times the Suns’ 2021-22 revenue and just over 12...
Dan’s Daily: Brawl in Florida, Penguins Trash Talking

Of course, there are Vancouver Canucks in the NHL trade chatter. Interest in the Montreal Canadiens is picking up, too. Matthew Tkachuk got tossed as a brawl broke out between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. Elliotte Friedman advocates finding some way, any way, to have an international competition with NHL players, as well as taking Jordan Staal off the block. And knew it would happen, but it may not be safe to go back into the water — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was cleared for contact. And Phil Kessel is driving another coach mad.
Here’s Why Penguins Are Scoring Power-Play Goals

There’s a pretty simple formula for scoring power-play goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know it well. They just didn’t follow it much until the past few weeks. And it showed in the results. Now, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the idea of sending pucks and bodies to the net...
Dan’s Daily: Vancouver Rumors Tidal Wave, Penguins Chirping

Some days, you can only shake your head at the amount of crazy news. It comes in bunches. There are GMs on the hot seat, the Canucks’ players know the tidal wave of NHL trade rumors begins next week, a linesman shoved Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, it’s a full-on dumpster fire in Philly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins waited almost two periods before they flipped the switch and beat the New York Rangers.
