Of course, there are Vancouver Canucks in the NHL trade chatter. Interest in the Montreal Canadiens is picking up, too. Matthew Tkachuk got tossed as a brawl broke out between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. Elliotte Friedman advocates finding some way, any way, to have an international competition with NHL players, as well as taking Jordan Staal off the block. And knew it would happen, but it may not be safe to go back into the water — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was cleared for contact. And Phil Kessel is driving another coach mad.

16 HOURS AGO