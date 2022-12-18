Read full article on original website
Same Old Story, Same Old Ending: Carolina Wins, 4-3 in OT
A few things pretty much can be taken for granted when the Pittsburgh Penguins face Carolina. They will be relatively low-scoring. And the Hurricanes ultimately will win. They’ve done it in all three meetings this season, and always by one goal, including a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.
Angry Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘My Fault. 100%’
The Pittsburgh Penguins lasted a mere 23 seconds in overtime and lost their second game to the Carolina Hurricanes in five days, 4-3 in OT at PPG Paints Arena. In both games, the Penguins lost third period leads. The game was three periods that looked like three different games. There...
It’s Fire: New Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead
Last month, it was Sidney Crosby. On Thursday, the bobblehead and sports clothing company FOCO released the limited edition Evgeni Malkin bobblehead. They’re making 72 available. But they are sending PHN one for use in our studio, so a more appropriate 71 bobbles are for sale. The retail for $75.
‘Drag Us Into the Fight,’ Jason Zucker Full of Energy … and Mouth (+)
So, this is the Jason Zucker that former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford chased for almost a year before finally getting the LW on Feb. 10, 2020. Zucker brings energy, intense puck pressure, a bit of grit, now a fair amount of points, and apparently a lot of mouth, too.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 21 with with Nate Repensky and Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 21 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, Nate Repensky (Twitter: @ratenepensky00) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped...
Penguins Overcome Molasses Start, Get Sweet Finish, 3-2
Winning this game didn’t put the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it didn’t really salve the sting of losing their opening-round series to the New York Rangers seven months ago. Not completely, anyway. But as regular-season victories go, their 3-2 win...
Dan’s Daily: Brawl in Florida, Penguins Trash Talking
Of course, there are Vancouver Canucks in the NHL trade chatter. Interest in the Montreal Canadiens is picking up, too. Matthew Tkachuk got tossed as a brawl broke out between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. Elliotte Friedman advocates finding some way, any way, to have an international competition with NHL players, as well as taking Jordan Staal off the block. And knew it would happen, but it may not be safe to go back into the water — Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson was cleared for contact. And Phil Kessel is driving another coach mad.
Penguins Room: Zucker Teases ‘Very Excited’ Rust, Pens Find Juice
The Pittsburgh Penguins room was in a much better mood than if the first 30 minutes of the game stood as the final. The Penguins were lackluster, if not flat, and trailed the New York Rangers 1-0 until later in the second period. Then Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal.
Here’s Why Penguins Are Scoring Power-Play Goals
There’s a pretty simple formula for scoring power-play goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know it well. They just didn’t follow it much until the past few weeks. And it showed in the results. Now, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the idea of sending pucks and bodies to the net...
Penguins Practice: Dumoulin Stands Out; Injuries Update
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin was easy to pick out during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Wednesday. After all, he was the only one wearing a red jersey. It was not, however, a no-contact jersey. It was a no-goal one. Scoring goals, of course, never...
Penguins Grades: ‘Tale of Two Games,’ Malkin & Crosby Spark Big Win (+)
Despite a lethargic start and slog into the second period, the Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by only one goal. Then the Penguins came to life like a snowman who found a top hat. Two power-play goals begot speed and more energy. The Penguins rallied, both emotionally and on the scoreboard, to...
‘Like, Oh (Crap)’: Crazy Metro Shocks Penguins Into Action
Don’t let anyone try to tell you that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers are unbeatable. But if what you hear is that those teams only seem to lose when they’re playing each other, well, that isn’t much of a stretch. Consider that the...
Dan’s Daily: Vancouver Rumors Tidal Wave, Penguins Chirping
Some days, you can only shake your head at the amount of crazy news. It comes in bunches. There are GMs on the hot seat, the Canucks’ players know the tidal wave of NHL trade rumors begins next week, a linesman shoved Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, it’s a full-on dumpster fire in Philly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins waited almost two periods before they flipped the switch and beat the New York Rangers.
