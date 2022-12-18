Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Parents threaten kids with gun; man dies while driving; woman shoots gun in house: Port Huron police blotter, Nov. 1-9
The Port Huron Police Department investigated 22 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his monthly administrative report to Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 1-9. Child abuse with...
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
Man charged for impersonating police officer, shooting of restaurant owner in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he pretended to be a police officer and shot a man.Prosecutors charged Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime and four counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond.At about 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, Detroit police were called to the 19300 block of Conant Street. Police found the victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. He was transported to a hospital.Authorities say Moore allegedly pulled alongside the victim at a red light near Conant Street and Seven Mile Road, identifying himself as a police officer. Police say Moore followed the victim to the parking lot of his business where he had a verbal altercation and shot the victim.Moore turned himself in five days later on Dec. 19.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
Two killed in Inkster Wednesday afternoon, Michigan State Police investigating
Michigan State Police officials say detectives with the Special Investigation Section have been requested to investigate a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday.
Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
Detroit News
Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody
A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said. "We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."
Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
Driver shot and killed on I-94; MSP working to identify gunman
Michigan State Police are investigating after unknown suspects opened fire on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Sunday night and killed a driver. A passenger survived the shooting and spoke with officers.
MSP investigating after officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station leaves suspect dead
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police headquarters on Sunday. A 33-year-old Dearborn man was killed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
Detroit News
Woman sought in shooting at Detroit police precinct
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a woman wanted in connection with a shooting Monday at a precinct on the city's east side. Investigators allege a woman opened fire on a man in the parking lot outside the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct in the 11100 block of Gratiot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
Porch pirates strike twice at same Detroit home, police asking for help identifying suspects
Porch pirates are out and about during the holiday season, and one Detroit home has fallen victim for a second time. Detroit police officials are asking for help identifying two suspects.
Have you seen Brayla?: Southfield Police search for missing teen
Authorities are working to locate a 15-year-old girl last seen walking through Southfield. Brayla Miles is African American with a medium complexion, brown eyes and braided black hair. She is believed to be missing by choice.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $1K reward for information on Genesee Co. man
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for help locating a Genesee County man who has warrants for probation violation and dangerous drugs. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 39, is wanted and has warrants out for his arrest for probation violation. His original charges, as of Dec. 19, were delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and dangerous drugs.
Comments / 0