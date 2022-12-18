Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside
The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets fans react to rumored James Harden reunion
For years, James Harden terrorized opponents with his Hall of Fame-caliber scoring ability. For years, the Rockets were serious contenders to win a championship, thanks to Harden’s MVP-level play, just falling short due to untimely injury woes and unlucky three-point shooting. However, all good things come to an end, and the Rockets traded away The […] The post Rockets fans react to rumored James Harden reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations if Hawks star demands out of Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray with the hopes of forming one of the top backcourts in the NBA alongside star point guard Trae Young. Atlanta invested a ton of their future assets in Murray, but the team has been in chaos despite his addition. One instance was the feud between Young and head coach Nate McMillan a few weeks back which has caused friction within the organization.
LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling
For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship […] The post LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Bradley Beal receives holiday cheer after hilarious midgame encounter with Jazz fan
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards entered their Thursday night contest against the Utah Jazz on a high. After all, they just snapped their 10-game losing streak with a resounding win over the Phoenix Suns two nights ago. And it seemed as if Beal’s state of euphoria carried over into his showing at Vivint Arena, with the holiday spirit in full display.
Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, […] The post Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Anthony Davis’ injury changes Lakers’ trade outlook, with 1 exception
The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to play better not too long ago until Anthony Davis suffered a brutal foot injury. Now, there’s concern he could miss the rest of the season, which has evidently changed the team’s outlook ahead of the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office were hoping to make some notable moves to strengthen the rotation, especially when it comes to more shooting. But with AD out now for the foreseeable future, the Lakers may stay relatively silent come February, with one exception.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers are holding off on Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of a talent infusion. That’s what has made a potential Cam Reddish trade with the New York Knicks so alluring for the purple and gold faithful. A Cam Reddish trade to the Lakers has long been rumored and was once again...
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have claimed sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after their huge victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. However, the Nuggets’ circumstances may only get better from here, especially with the impending return of Michael Porter Jr. from a heel injury. There may be plenty […] The post Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bennedict Mathurin gets vocal on ROY chances, playing with Tyrese Haliburton
Paolo Banchero may be the favorite for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, but Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin sure is making things interesting. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Mathurin is making his own case for the award all while coming off the bench. While he has certainly entered his name in the conversation, Mathurin is just focused on making the right play as per Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports.
Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away
In recent weeks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their footing. Lawrence has emerged into the star that many thought he would be and the offense has looked to be among the best in the NFL. Over the past four games, they have gone 3-1. But even with their recent success, the Jaguars […] The post Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA. […] The post Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
Things aren’t looking good for the Chicago Bulls 29 games in, sitting at 11-18, which puts them in 11th place in the East. Because of their poor start, there have been rumors of tension between star duo Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were both All-Stars last season. According to The Athletic, the Bulls have […] The post Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He ain’t no candidate’: Lakers star LeBron James tips hat to Dwyane Wade for Hall of Fame nomination
13-time All-Star. Eight-time All-NBA. One-time Finals MVP. Three-time NBA champ. NBA 75th Anniversary Team. These are just some of the accolades the great Dwyane Wade amassed during his iconic career. Soon, the 40-year-old is going to be a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. For his part, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not be more proud of his buddy.
RUMOR: Mavs star Luka Doncic won’t be happy with shocking Christian Wood trade whispers
At this point in the season, it is clear that Luka Doncic could use all the help he can get as the Dallas Mavericks continue to battle for a playoff spot out in the Western Conference. Doncic has been as good as ever, but unfortunately, his Mavs supporting cast has left a lot to be desired.
