Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO