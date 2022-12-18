Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Corner Jabbar Muhammad Headed to Washington
Jabbar Muhammad is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The University of Washington announced Muhammad had joined the Huskies on Thursday morning. A starter at corner for the Cowboys’ in the 2022 season, Muhammad led OSU with nine pass breakups while also recording 48 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss an interception and a forced fumble.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Signing Day News Conference Wednesday
STILLWATER — Before hopping on the team plane and heading to Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl next week, Mike Gundy met with reporters Wednesday at the Stillwater Regional Airport to discuss his signing class. Oklahoma State, as of writing, added 17 players to its ranks on the opening...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on OSU Football’s Start to the Early Signing Period
If you slept past 7 a.m. on Wednesday, then man oh man did you miss some action. OSU on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period in college football, did work in nearly finalizing its incoming 2023 class, signing every known commit to NLIs and adding another along the way.
saturdaytradition.com
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class
Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Iman Oates Commits, Signs with Oklahoma State at Start of Early Signing Period
The Cowboys added some much need size and experience to its defensive interior. Iman Oates, a junior college defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, committed and signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period. At 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tulsa native is unranked by 247Sports but...
Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions
Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 22): Minimal Surpises for OSU on Early Signing Day
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. – Five Thoughts from the early Signing Day – and the one surprise addition to it. – Here’s the post that was live updated as signees came in. – What Mike Gundy...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Dominant Win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team walloped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58 on Tuesday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Chris Harris and Moussa Cisse met with reporters to recap it.
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving 10TV for an exciting new opportunity,” the station wrote on social media. “Her last day with 10TV will be on Thursday. We wish her all the best on her next adventure!”
Comments / 0