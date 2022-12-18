A Kansas City man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a Jefferson City bar last month is denied bond once again. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, during a fight at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street on November 26.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO