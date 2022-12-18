ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Di Maria in tears after scoring for Argentina in World Cup final against France

By Alex Pattle
Angel Di Maria was overcome with emotion after scoring for Argentina in their World Cup final against France on Sunday (18 December).

Di Maria had won a penalty with which Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half, the Juventus winger drawing a foul from Ousmane Dembele in the France box.

Later in the half, a clinical Argentina counter-attack saw Alexis Mac Allister square the ball from his side’s right flank to their left, where Di Maria rushed into the France penalty area to meet it.

Di Maria cut a finish back across goal, beating France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to make it 2-0 – which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, Messi’s spot-kick saw him equal Brazil legend Pele on 12 World Cup goals overall, while Germany’s Miroslav Klose is the all-time leading scorer with 16. Pele’s compatriot Ronaldo scored 15 goals at World Cup finals, Germany’s Gerd Muller netted 14, and France’ Just Fontaine scored 13.

Two-time champions Argentina came up short in the 2014 final in Brazil, with Messi and Di Maria on the pitch but failing to score as Germany won 1-0 in extra time.

In the next final, in Russia in 2018, France beat Croatia 4-2.

