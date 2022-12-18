Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Hawkeyes took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
With just three weeks left to play in the regular season, there are still 27 teams in playoff contention, which I'm only pointing out, because that's the tied for the most ever this late in the season. Even the 4-9-1 Colts could still make the playoffs if everything goes their...
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, NFL picks from expert on 31-14 run
AFC teams fighting to get in the 2022 NFL playoffs collide when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (7-7) are one game behind Miami (8-6) for the third and final wild card spot in the conference. New York is coming off a crushing 20-17 loss to Detroit. Meanwhile the Jaguars (6-8) sit in second place in the AFC South, only one game behind Tennessee for the division lead. Jacksonville is riding high after an overtime victory over Dallas. Zach Wilson will start for New York with Mike White (ribs) ruled out.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Najee Harris, Kenneth Walker to your finals
It's Fantasy semifinals time in most leagues, and weather worries will make things tougher for some Fantasy managers. Plus injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Jeff Wilson, A.J. Dillon, Damien Harris and more could make things even trickier. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire...
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ready to go Week 16
Poyer (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday and does not carry a game status ahead of Saturday's contest versus Chicago. Poyer started Week 16 with back-to-back DNPs due to an unspecified knee issue. However, he already said Wednesday that he plans to suit up and reprise his every-down role at safety versus the Bears, so it appears his lack of participation could have simply been a precautionary move by Buffalo. Poyer has recorded a team-high four interceptions despite playing only 10 games so far this season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Might miss Saturday's game
Oliver (calf) is listed as questionable to play Saturday against Chicago. Oliver appeared with a calf injury on Wednesday's injury report that limited him during that day's practice. It now appears this issue has gotten worse, as he did not participate in Thursday's preparatory sessions and could be in line to miss his first game since Week 5. With fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also listed as questionable after logging three limited sessions Week 16, the Bills could turn to DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle to take on bigger roles against Chicago's run-heavy offense.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Running Back Rankings: Jerick McKinnon, J.K. Dobbins emerging as big question marks
Before we get to my Week 16 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. I mean … I don't expect him to average 91 yards per game as a receiver every week as he has over the past two weeks, so in that regard, no. But I'm not terribly surprised that his snap share and role continue to grow – it's exactly what we saw last season when he played over 70% of the snaps in every playoff game for the Chiefs. In three playoff games, he averaged over 100 total yards per game, and while I don't expect him to replicate his success on the ground especially – he had 34 carries in three games – I think something like five-plus targets per game is a reasonable expectation. They clearly trust him, with Isiah Pacheco much more of a change-of-pace back in an offense that doesn't really want to run the ball much. Both are decent starting options, but McKinnon seems like clearly the better one with his pass-catching role.
CBS Sports
Week 16 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Buffalo Bills will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they travel to Chicago for a meeting with the Bears on Saturday. Buffalo was able to clinch a playoff berth with a 32-29 win over Miami last Saturday, using a last-second field goal to pick up the win. Quarterback Josh Allen ripped apart Miami's defense, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 77 yards on 10 carries. The Bills are nine-point favorites in the latest Week 16 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 16 NFL lines should you target with your Week 16 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 16 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Won't practice Thursday
Murray (foot) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Murray was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the running back will be held out of Thursday's session entirely due to "some soreness" in his foot, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. While the mid-week downgrade in activity is a less-than-ideal development for Murray, he would be able to erase some of the concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Rams if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday. However, if Murray ends up sitting out or is available on in a limited capacity this weekend, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds (ankle) would be in line to see added work out of the Denver backfield.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys beat Eagles in NFC East showdown, Giants upset Vikings, Jets top Jaguars
Happy Holidays to everyone, except for my brother, who knocked me out of our fantasy football playoffs in what was easily the most painful football-related loss that anyone suffered over the weekend, well, except for the Patriots, who shot themselves in the foot with a bazooka. Also, the Colts were...
Comments / 0