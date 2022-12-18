ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Sees ‘Rapid Rise’ In Fake Profile Photos Generated By Artificial Intelligence, Report Says

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Iomb_0jmoxlqa00

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is warning people to be cautious when accepting friend requests on the platform.

In a report released this week, Meta said they have seen a rise in fake profile photos generated by artificial intelligence.

Meta also said they have reported to Congress that they have removed millions of violating posts and accounts daily.

The company also said they have invested billions of dollars in safety and security teams.

