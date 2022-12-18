Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Complete Box Score: NC State 76, Louisville 64
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After shaking off an ugly first half, NC State rode a 17-0 run in the second half and never looked back in a 76-64 win over Louisville at home. The Wolfpack's first ACC win of the season was thanks in large part to another huge night from DJ Burns with a team-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting while Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, Jack Clark and Casey Morsell all finished in double figures to earn its 11th win before the holiday break.
'We trust one another': Keatts following first ACC win over Louisville
The NC State men's basketball team got on the board in ACC play Thursday night, beating Louisville 76-64 for its first ACC win of the season. The Pack got double digits from all five starters, led by a 17-point effort from big man DJ Burns. Casey Morsell lit it up from downtown, Terquavion Smith got hot in the second half and the Pack used a big 17-0 run to bounce back from a shaky first half to beat the Cardinals.
North Carolina CB transfer Tony Grimes commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M needs immediate help at the cornerback position after departures to the NFL and the transfer portal. And the Aggies have now landed someone who can provide that needed help. North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes officially visited Aggieland last Thursday and Friday and he has now given his pledge to the Maroon and White.
Burns, Morsell discuss home win over Louisville
Led by a 17-point performance from DJ Burns and double-digit efforts from all five starters, the NC State men’s basketball team beat Louisville 76-64 Thursday night in PNC Arena. Burns went 8 for 10 from the field to lead the way, while guard Casey Morsell knocked in five 3-pointers...
N.C. State uses big second-half run and beats Louisville 76-64
The University of Louisville basketball team was tied with North Carolina State early in the second half on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C. And then the Wolfpack went on a 17-0 run. The run, along with 17 turnovers, and 10 missed free throws did in the Cardinals as N.C. State...
Film Review: How Wake Forest used pick-and-roll wrinkles to upset Duke
To pull off the upset over Duke in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest put together its most complete two-way effort of the season. It was an impressive turnaround against a talented opponent — three days prior, the Demon Deacons had a performance to forget at Rutgers, a Top 10 (No. 3 in adjusted efficiency), opponent turnover rate (26.0 percent) and opponent effective shooting (41.8 eFG%). During that game, Wake Forest managed to scored just 0.82 points per possession — despite shooting 11-of-26 (42.33 3P%). That’s what’ll happen when you turn the ball over 22 times — or 32 percent of your possessions.
Signing Day 2023: Kamen Smith signs with NC State
Recruiting Background: A 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle, Smith had a lot of interest from the ACC schools in North Carolina before committing to NC State this summer. He took an unofficial visit to NC State back in March, and he received his first Power 5 offer from the Wolfpack a month later in April. After receiving offers from Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others, Smith took another unofficial visit to Raleigh.
Wake Forest Football vs. Missouri Gasparilla Bowl Preview
The conventional wisdom for many non-College Football Playoff Bowl Games is that the team who is more motivated to actually play the game comes out on top.Wake Forest (7-5)
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0