Complete Box Score: NC State 76, Louisville 64

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After shaking off an ugly first half, NC State rode a 17-0 run in the second half and never looked back in a 76-64 win over Louisville at home. The Wolfpack's first ACC win of the season was thanks in large part to another huge night from DJ Burns with a team-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting while Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, Jack Clark and Casey Morsell all finished in double figures to earn its 11th win before the holiday break.
'We trust one another': Keatts following first ACC win over Louisville

The NC State men's basketball team got on the board in ACC play Thursday night, beating Louisville 76-64 for its first ACC win of the season. The Pack got double digits from all five starters, led by a 17-point effort from big man DJ Burns. Casey Morsell lit it up from downtown, Terquavion Smith got hot in the second half and the Pack used a big 17-0 run to bounce back from a shaky first half to beat the Cardinals.
North Carolina CB transfer Tony Grimes commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M needs immediate help at the cornerback position after departures to the NFL and the transfer portal. And the Aggies have now landed someone who can provide that needed help. North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes officially visited Aggieland last Thursday and Friday and he has now given his pledge to the Maroon and White.
Burns, Morsell discuss home win over Louisville

Led by a 17-point performance from DJ Burns and double-digit efforts from all five starters, the NC State men’s basketball team beat Louisville 76-64 Thursday night in PNC Arena. Burns went 8 for 10 from the field to lead the way, while guard Casey Morsell knocked in five 3-pointers...
Film Review: How Wake Forest used pick-and-roll wrinkles to upset Duke

To pull off the upset over Duke in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest put together its most complete two-way effort of the season. It was an impressive turnaround against a talented opponent — three days prior, the Demon Deacons had a performance to forget at Rutgers, a Top 10 (No. 3 in adjusted efficiency), opponent turnover rate (26.0 percent) and opponent effective shooting (41.8 eFG%). During that game, Wake Forest managed to scored just 0.82 points per possession — despite shooting 11-of-26 (42.33 3P%). That’s what’ll happen when you turn the ball over 22 times — or 32 percent of your possessions.
Signing Day 2023: Kamen Smith signs with NC State

Recruiting Background: A 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle, Smith had a lot of interest from the ACC schools in North Carolina before committing to NC State this summer. He took an unofficial visit to NC State back in March, and he received his first Power 5 offer from the Wolfpack a month later in April. After receiving offers from Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others, Smith took another unofficial visit to Raleigh.
