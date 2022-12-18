North Carolina man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property Friday morning in Reidsville.

As he was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached from the hitch of the truck.

The property owner was alerted to the attempted theft by his surveillance system and alerted deputies to Reagan’s location by calling 911.

Investigators said they intercepted Reagan’s truck and attempted to pull him over. However, he continued to drive away and a high-speed chase began.

Investigators said the chase went through Rockingham County, Guilford County and Forsyth County before being discontinued due to safety concerns for the densely populated area they were in at the time.

Reagan has since been taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Driving while license revoked

Failure to stop at a red light

Driving left of center

Felony larceny

Felony possession of stolen goods

Felony attempted larceny

Injury to personal property

Injury to real property

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page extended his thanks to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

Reagan is currently in custody in Guilford County and is facing charges there.

