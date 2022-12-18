“Children being ill shouldn’t have to go through this”: Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients

Read full article on original website
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm
A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
Fire destroys Amish home in rural Vernon co.
TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WKBT) – An Amish home was destroyed by fire on Monday night. An Amish elder asked News 8 Now not to shoot footage of the fire. We honored their request, which is why you only see footage of firefighters. Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Mike Hanson said winter weather causes several problems. It took longer than normal for...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
The Great Lakes and Climate Change: How Wisconsin Could Become a Climate Refuge
Across the U.S., people are struggling to adapt to climate change. Callie Donavan explains how Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region could become a hot spot for people attempting to escape climate extremes. Traveling to places like California or Florida for beach vacations is common. Moving to the West or...
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold
(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary
This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.
UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
St. Paul police say missing 61-year-old man found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a missing 61-year-old man with health issues has been found. The man is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that the man was found safe.
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
