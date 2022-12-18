“Children being ill shouldn’t have to go through this”: Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get. I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO