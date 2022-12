ROWLAND HEIGHTS - Two people reported being robbed in possibly two unconnected incidents Saturday morning. Deputies first responded to the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue December 17 around 5:30 a.m. and were told that two Black men dressed in all black used a semi-automatic handgun to take the victim’s wallet, which contained cash and a driver license. Both suspects fled towards Jellick Avenue and then to Colima Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s crime broadcast.

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO