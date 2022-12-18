Cincinnati makes the ranking for top cities with the most vibrant arts

The Cincinnati metro area has once again been named as one the most arts-vibrant large cities in the United States.

SMU DataArts, a national center for arts research at Southern Methodist University, compiled this list based on 2021 data.

The Arts Vibrancy Index examines the level of supply, demand and government support of the arts in more than 900 communities across the country. Cincinnati is one of only four Midwest cities in the top 20.

Cincinnati’s score was positively influenced by arts demand, which places the city in the top 20 on every component and #12 overall — an upward trend compared to its 2020 ranking. Government support for the arts in the region improved over 2020 thanks to CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funding allocated by the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, both administered by ArtsWave.

“Cincinnati’s placement on the Arts Vibrancy Index speaks to our history of strong citizen support for the arts, as well as the support of the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, both of which stepped up in the wake of the COVID Pandemic," ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner said in a press release. “Our rankings show a positive growth in vibrancy and relevancy of the Cincinnati region’s arts,” said Kintner. “Organized community arts support is a defining characteristic of the region, going back to ArtsWave’s founding in 1927. Now, we have an opportunity to nurture new and emerging arts providers to take our arts to the next level.”

The full lists are available on the SMU DataArts website.

