Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court filings show. Crypto held in BlockFi wallets belongs to customers and the company has “no legal or equitable interest” in funds that were frozen when the platform halted operations on Nov. 10, a motion filed on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said.

2 DAYS AGO