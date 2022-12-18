Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren's New Financial Surveillance Bill Is a Disaster for Privacy and Civil Liberties
On Wednesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act,” which would impose sweeping surveillance and registration requirements on almost all participants in blockchain networks – including software developers, miners and wallet creators. The bill would also effectively ban privacy-enhancing technologies in blockchain networks. The bill is a disaster for digital privacy and civil liberties.
First Mover Americas: FTT Token at Center of New US Charges in FTX Case
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called FTX’s FTT exchange token a security. FTT was sold as an investment...
Waves Blockchain Founder Asks Exchanges to Delist WAVES Token Derivative Trading
Sasha Ivanov, the founder of decentralized blockchain Waves, has asked crypto exchanges to deactivate futures markets tied to Waves' native WAVES token. "Waves does not need waves futures markets." Ivanov wrote on Twitter. "They are a breeding ground for FUD and making money off short positions, profitable because of it. I kindly ask all centralized exchanges to disable Waves futures markets."
There's Less Money in Crypto, and That's a Good Thing
If there’s one big thing that the mainstream coverage has missed about the various collapses in the crypto space over the past year, it’s this:. The downfall of crypto had very little to do with crypto. David Z. Morris is CoinDesk's chief insights columnist. This article is part...
FTX Investors’ Loss Is Wall Street Lawyers’ Gain
With founder Sam Bankman-Fried in FBI custody, his senior lieutenants cutting deals with prosecutors, and as many as 1 million creditors still waiting to get their money back, there seem to be few winners from the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. However, one group is definitely set to gain...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
FTX Will Look to Retrieve Voluntary Payments From Third Parties, Possibly Including SBF's Political Donations
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will attempt to recoup voluntary payments made to third parties prior to its collapse, pursuing them in court if necessary. These payments may include founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations in recent years. FTX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for clarity on this point.
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy; Paxful Removes ETH From Platform
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discuss today's top stories, including another domino falling during crypto winter as bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Plus, a creditor committee that includes crypto exchange Gemini has presented a plan to Genesis and Digital Currency Group (DCG) to “provide a path for the recovery of assets." DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk. And, Paxful CEO Ray Youssef announces ether's (ETH) removal from his marketplace.
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold On as U.S. Stocks Fall
Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia whitepaper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world with...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Looks to Restart Certain Customer Withdrawals
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court filings show. Crypto held in BlockFi wallets belongs to customers and the company has “no legal or equitable interest” in funds that were frozen when the platform halted operations on Nov. 10, a motion filed on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said.
DeFi Project Popsicle’s ICE Token Triples as Controversial Wonderland Founder Returns
The native token of Popsicle Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) market-making and yield-earning protocol, is surging as the controversial yet prolific blockchain developer Daniele Sestagalli said he was returning to the project. Popsicle’s ICE token’s price jumped some 220% in the last 24 hours, according to cryptocurrency price tracker CoinGecko....
Next Financial Crisis Will Be From Crypto if It's Not Banned: Indian Central Bank Governor
India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has predicted that the next financial crisis will come from "private cryptocurrencies" if they are allowed to be regulated and not banned outright. Das was speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Wednesday. "Our view is that it should be prohibited because...
Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator for S&P 500, Past Data Shows
Traditional market investors looking for hints of a potential bearish-to-bullish trend change in U.S. stocks should keep a close eye on bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency by market value tends to lead major stock market bottoms by at least six weeks, analysis of past data by Delphi Digital shows. "History shows...
Crypto Markets Today: Federal Judge Releases Bankman-Fried on $250M Bail
A federal judge agreed to release former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after he appeared in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday on charges that he was the mastermind behind the fraudulent and illicit movement of customer funds inside his former crypto empire. The judge set bail at $250 million.
First Mover Americas: Bankrupt BlockFi Asks US Court to Greenlight Withdrawals
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court...
Bitcoin Protocol Development Steadily Progressing Despite Only 40-60 Monthly Active Developers: NYDIG
In a world where giants of the conventional financial system including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal employ tens of thousands of employees, Bitcoin continues to be run by a tight ship of just a few dozen active developers. New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a Bitcoin-focused investment firm, published a report...
Twitter Adds Crypto, Stock Prices in Search Results
Social media platform Twitter has integrated cryptocurrency prices into search results using a plug-in from charting platform TradingView. The integration allows users to type crypto or stock tickers into the search bar to generate the current value and a price chart. The result also includes a link to trading app Robinhood.
Why Are a Dead Guy's Crypto Coins Moving?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This episode is sponsored byNexo.io, Circle and Kraken. Ah, what a perfect way to end a year of fraud, deception and disappointment. Earlier this week, on-chain sleuths noticed that more than 100 BTC were on the move from wallets that were controlled by and theoretically only accessible to former QuadrigaCX CEO Gerald Cotten. The problem? Cotten was supposed to have died in December of 2018.
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
