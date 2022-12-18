Read full article on original website
Richard Lee Nichols
Richard Lee Nichols, 75, passed from this life on December 19, 2022 with his family at his side. He was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, Papa, brother, and friend. He was born to Howard and Avis (Little) Nichols on April 21, 1947. He attended school in Denison and Kemp,...
Johnny Mooney
Johnny Lee Mooney, of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, January 6, 1948 to William Forrest and Jennie Ellen (Blankenship) Mooney. He married Peggy Alice (Daniels) Mooney on July 1, 1967 in Dallas, Texas. He...
Durant Law enforcement continue tradition of “Shop with a Cop”
DURANT – On Wednesday morning, many Durant police officers and other officials in the community gathered at Walmart to help youth and children shop for what they want for Christmas. And the policemen were picking up the bill. More than 120 families were blessed as a part of this...
Advanced Care Medical Equipment gives away lift chair for Christmas
DURANT – Donald and Wanda Barcheers received a gift for Christmas this year that will make a difference in their lives. The Barcheers were in the winners in a Christmas giveaway held by Advanced Care Medical Equipment in Ada, Ardmore, Durant and McAlester. This year’s prize was a lift chair valued at $1,300.
Update on University Boulevard
On Friday, Dec. 16, City of Durant staff met with the owner of Schiralli Construction Corporation and the company’s legal representation. The owner of Schiralli Construction has tentatively agreed to the City’s Change Order No. 4, proposed at the Special City Council Meeting held on November 28, 2022. The Special Meeting packet is available for review on the City of Durant’s website. (CLICK HERE)
