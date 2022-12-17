– During an interview on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak discussed wanting to make it on the main card of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He stated on the subject, “I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career.” Drew Gulak continued on WrestleMania 40, “That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.”

