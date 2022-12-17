ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully...
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More

Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

It’s the Holiday Bash and that means we are about to wrap up the year in a big way. That should make for a good week, but you never know what you are going to see around here. Last week saw Bryan Danielson seemingly line himself up as the next challenger to MJF so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

KiLynn King Comments On Impact Debut Against Taylor Wilde

KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance on this week’s Before the Impact. Thursday’s pre-show saw King face Taylor Wilde in one-on-one action, which saw Wilde pick up the win. King, who has worked regularly for NWA in 2022, took to Twitter to comment on her debut,...
411mania.com

Solo Sikoa On Using Umaga’s Samoan Spike, His Dream Main Roster Opponent

Solo Sikoa plans to use the Samoan Spike more going forward and recently weighed in on his dream opponent on the main roster. Sikoa spoke with the New York Post for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On making his debut in Madison Square Garden: “I’ve...
411mania.com

Drew Gulak Wants to Compete at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

– During an interview on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak discussed wanting to make it on the main card of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He stated on the subject, “I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career.” Drew Gulak continued on WrestleMania 40, “That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.”
411mania.com

AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping

– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
411mania.com

Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
411mania.com

Ari Daivari Comments on Parker Boudreaux’s TrustBuster Status After AEW Dynamite

Parker Boudreaux joined the new Mogul Affiliates on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Ari Daivari has commented on Boudreaux’s status as a TrustBuster. As noted, Boudreaux came out and helped Swerve Strickland take out Keith Lee as part of the new stable on Wednesday’s show. Boudreaux was previously part of Daivari’s group, and the latter posted to Twitter to write:
411mania.com

NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com

Rick Ross on Dropping an F-Bomb on AEW TV, Potential Future Appearances

– Hip-hop artist Rick Ross joined Busted Open Radio this week to discuss AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rick Ross on Keith Lee: “It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He’s a big motherf***er. He really is. He’s a big motherf***er.”
411mania.com

Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
411mania.com

New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
411mania.com

SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.

