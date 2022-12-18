ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Axios

Jan. 6 panel recommends banning Trump from running for office

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made 11 recommendations in its final report, published Thursday night, which accused former President Trump of a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn" the 2020 election results. The big picture: The report recommendations include implementing the 14th Amendment, which bans those who've "engaged...
Axios

Jan. 6 select committee releases dozens of transcripts of witness testimonies

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday and Thursday made public dozens of transcripts of witness testimony gathered from its investigation — ahead of the release of its highly anticipated final report. Driving the news: The transcripts include the testimonies of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, far-right conspiracy...
Axios

Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Axios

Congress set to reform how presidential elections are certified

Congress is poised to pass legislation — as part of a sweeping annual spending bill — to reform an 1887 law that determines how presidential elections are certified by Congress. Why it matters: The bill is Congress’ response to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election...
Axios

House committee will release years of Trump's tax returns

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publicly release six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. Why it matters: The returns will give new details on the former president's personal finances that he for years tried to block — and come as he seeks another White House bid and is entangled in a number of separate investigations.
Axios

Raskin elected top Democrat on House Oversight Committee

House Democrats on Thursday elected Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. Why it matters: The job comes with a hefty mandate: leading the defense against a battery of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration on everything from the border to Afghanistan to Hunter Biden.
Axios

Mossad chief: Iran could soon "widen and broaden" weapons shipments to Russia

Mossad director David Barnea said on Thursday Israel has intelligence that shows Iran is secretly planning to soon "widen and broaden" its shipments of sophisticated weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Barnea's warning marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly commented on Iran's...
Axios

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill

The Senate passed the nearly $1.7 trillion long-term, government funding bill 68-29 on Thursday, sending the measure to the House for quick passage before a looming deadline. Why it matters: The legislation will fund the government through next September — preventing the new Congress from being thrust into yet another spending fight when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Axios

U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine

North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Axios

Scoop: Biden's inflation-immigration pitch

The Biden administration is plotting to make a fresh push on immigration reform in the new year, looking for ways to provide legal status for so-called "Dreamers" and increase the labor supply to help lower inflation, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Biden’s political advisers know...
Axios

Zelensky to America: "Russian tyranny has lost control over us"

In his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Congress and American people for their steadfast support of his country. Driving the news: Zelensky told a joint session of Congress that "against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall." "Your money...
Axios

Axios

